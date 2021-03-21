Why light spots may appear on dark-colored women’s underwear

Sometimes, dark-colored women’s underwear can have light-colored stains, a circumstance that has nothing to do with hygiene or menstruation. And besides, it’s something totally normal.

As collected GizmodoThis type of discoloration has to do with vaginal pH. In a healthy woman of childbearing age, the vaginal pH it is between 3.8 and 4.2. This acidity is enough to discolor dark-colored underwear after prolonged contact with vaginal fluids.

According Gizmodo, acidification of the vagina serves to prevent infections caused by bacteria and fungi. The pH varies throughout a woman’s life. The pH is neutral (7.0), slightly acidic (6.8) or slightly alkaline (7.2) during childhood, menstruation, and menopause.

The pH is acidic (between 3.8 and 4.2) in the premenstrual phase and pregnancy. The pH becomes acidic again (between 4.0 and 5.0) for the rest of the cycle. The obesity, diabetes, antibiotics and wearing an IUD they can alter the pH of the vagina.

The official Twitter account of the Vagina Museum shared a few weeks ago some images of two pairs of panties with white spots. In the post, the effect of pH is explained.

The museum shared the information on Twitter after the many questions generated during the Muffbusters exhibition in the market of Camden Town, in London where these panties were exhibited.