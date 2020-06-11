One hundred, the cosmetic brand of LidlThey have positioned themselves as a consumer favorite and are a best seller. Now the German chain has gone one step further and has expanded the range with Skin Foodies, a line of vegan cosmetics. & Nbsp; “data-reactid =” 26 “> Despite the ongoing debate about their effectiveness, Hundreds creams , the Lidl brand of cosmetics, have positioned themselves as one of the favorites of consumers and are a best seller.Now the German chain has gone one step further and expanded the range with Skin Foodies, a line of vegan cosmetics.

the vegan burger, which has been selling in Spain since February under the brand name Next Level Meat. A movement that is not surprising if we take into account consumer interest in products of this type and other Lidl launches aimed at that sector such as the vegan hamburger, which it has been selling in Spain since February under the Next Level Meat brand.

Sara Salamo As an ambassador, it covers more than a dozen cosmetics, both facial and body, and all are sold for less than four euros. For its formulation, attempts have been made to opt for natural ingredients such as papaya for a hand cream, wild rose extract for an anti-wrinkle facial cream or clove flower for a micellar water, although the composition also includes some common chemicals. The new collection, which has Sara Sálamo as ambassador, encompasses more than a dozen facial and body cosmetics and all sell for less than four euros. For its formulation, an attempt has been made to bet on natural ingredients such as papaya for a hand cream, wild rose extract for an anti-wrinkle facial cream or clove flower for a micellar water, although the composition also includes some common chemicals.

Skin Foodies products are available on the Lidl website starting this Thursday and are already sold in some of the chain’s physical stores, where more than 200,000 units have already been purchased. In some products, sales are multiplying compared to the non-vegan alternatives of the Cien brand.

Vegan cosmetics, a rising market

a report from Grand View Research, the vegan cosmetics market could reach 17,624 million euros in 2025, which would mean an interannual growth rate of 6.3%. Brands that are committed to vegan products with natural ingredients are growing in the beauty industry, according to a report by Grand View Research, the vegan cosmetic market could reach 17,624 million euros in 2025, which would mean a year-on-year growth rate of 6.3%.

a study of the National Association of Perfumery and Cosmetics, 19% of consumers "would not put anything on their bodies that they could not eat". In Spain, 10% of the population over 18 years of age is vegan or vegetarian and, according to a study by the National Association of Perfumery and Cosmetics, 19% of consumers "would not put anything on their bodies that they could not eat."

