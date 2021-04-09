Why lentils are the perfect food to fight hunger and lose weight



Lentils are a food with great nutritional power, they stand out for their high content of proteins, complex carbohydrates and essential minerals.

Photo: Matthias Lipinski / Pixabay

The secret to enjoy a healthy diet is choosing high-quality food; This is not synonymous with expensive, it means opting for those natural product options that stand out for their nutrient density. It is also important to monitor its caloric value and satiating power, finally we all want to be at a healthy weight, live better and prevent diseases. The clear example is lentils that offer unique benefits of being rich in protein and fiber, low in fat and rich in slow digesting carbohydrates. Thanks to all these virtues, they are the perfect food to lose weight, while we remain satisfied for much longer than consuming other foods.

The truth is that currently we are all looking for the best slimming food options that are friendly to the foundations of a plant-based diet, which is undoubtedly the style of eating that specialists recommend the most. Lentils simply cannot be absent, they are an indispensable addition to any healthy diet and especially those focused on weight loss, one of its most outstanding benefits is its power to attack hunger and avoid excessive consumption of caloric foods. Read on to find out what they can do for your health.

1. Accelerate weight loss

An interesting study supports the benefits of eating lentils to make weight loss more effective. According to an analysis of 21 trials published in the American Journal of Nutrition, when comparing diets that included legumes with meal plans without them, researchers found that adding a serving of legumes a day resulted in significant weight loss. Best of all, legumes are proven to help with weight management even without reducing your total calorie intake.

2. Reduce excessive food intake

Undoubtedly one of the greatest qualities of eating lentils and that benefits weight loss, is that they are a great food to overcome one of the biggest obstacles in any calorie-restricted diet: hunger. In fact, the journal Applied Physiology, Nutrition and Metabolism reported that lentils have a powerful effect to decrease appetite. Therefore, integrating lentils as part of a meal increases the feeling of fullness while filling us with essential nutrients. Additionally, the study participants confirmed that they felt satisfied for longer and were less hungry at the next meal of the day. These findings suggest that lentils can suppress appetite and they are a great supplement to reduce total calorie intake.

3. Fight cravings

Constant cravings are another typical obstacle to weight loss. It is important to know that the gut and the brain are closely related when it comes to control appetite. What happens is that there are receptors in the intestine that release hormones that activate appetite, this happens when nutrients such as glucose from food are absorbed through the intestinal lining. That is why the gradual release of glucose which is characteristic of foods rich in fiber such as lentils, keeps us satisfied and controls the anxiety to eat (especially caloric, sugary and high-fat foods). In addition, lentils they are a low glycemic index food It helps keep blood sugar levels stable, a crucial aspect of avoiding cravings. In fact, there is a research work in which it was reported that eating lentils with a meal of processed carbohydrates,prevents the big spike in blood sugar. Remember that keeping your blood glucose stable makes cravings less likely to negatively interfere with weight loss.

4. They are low in net carbs

Currently one of the most fashionable dietary trends are those guidelines that are based on a restrictive consumption of carbohydrates, based on this it is very normal for many people to choose avoid lentils and other legumes due to their carbohydrate content. However, it is a false belief and we have very good news as it is possible to enjoy lentils even if you follow a low carb eating plan. The reason? Most carbohydrates in lentils are in the form of fiber, which have the genius of passing through the digestive system without being digested. Best of all, a half-cup serving of lentils contains 20 grams of carbohydrates and 8 grams of fiber, since 8 of the 20 grams of carbohydrates are not digested, you end up getting only 12 grams of carbohydrates. Wonderful!

