Why Lebron James would be the last player the NBA would suspend

The Twitter network is going through a sad moment due to the death of justice in the NBA at this time. They’re lowering coffins of premature tweets about how Lebron James was surely going to savor the wrath of the commissioner of the NBA Adam Silver after the Los Angeles Lakers superstar was found to have violated league health and safety protocols.

Did these people really think that NBA would continue in progress and issue a verdict that would force Lebron James to miss the entire first round of the semi-finals against the Phoenix Suns?

This is the reason:

The NBA he can no longer make as much money as he knows how to due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Take out Lebron James Out of the equation, if only for a fraction, the biggest part of the season could be a major financial blow to the league.

The league of the NBA He has already shot himself in the foot with the Play-In Tournament, which is arguably a success, but that same idea also earned Stephen Curry in the playoffs.