Why Lady Gaga, Justin Bieber and BTS were censored from Friends in China

Chinese fans of Friends, where the series is very popular because it was used in the schools to learn English, showed their annoyance when they saw that the special that aired on three streaming platforms in China, suffered modifications by the government, eliminating the scenes in which Lady Gaga, Justin Bieber and the band BTS appeared, because they’re all on the ban list for different reasons.

In 2014, Justin Bieber was blacklisted by the Chinese authorities after posting a photo on the Yasukuni Shrine from Tokyo, a Shinto place of worship where Japanese fallen in wars are honored, including 14 criminals convicted by the Allies after Japan’s defeat in World War II. Later, in 2016, Lady Gaga met with the same fate when she met the Tibetan spiritual leader. Dalai Lama.