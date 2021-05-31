Why Kristin Cavallari and Jay Cutler’s Divorce Isn’t Finalized Yet

Additionally, the Uncommon James founder hinted that she and Jay grew apart as they got older.

“Every relationship has their stuff,” Kristin detailed. “I met Jay when I was 23. I was a baby. Jay and I had so much love for each other, but we grew up. When you work at something for so many years and nothing’s changing, I think you have to just make a decision. We all want to be happy. “

Recently, the reality TV personality opened up about what it’s been like to co-parent with the retired NFL player. They share three kids together, Camden Jack, 8, Jaxon wyatt, 7, and Saylor james, 5.

“It has its challenges for sure, especially in the beginning when everything is so fresh still,” Kristin told Mr. Warburton magazine. “But we’re just navigating it the best way we know how.”

She added, “I always want my kids to see Jay and me as a united front. He’s their father. That’s important and they need to see that from me.”