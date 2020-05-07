It is shown that Reality always exceeds the fictionWell, if you thought that the house of trouble that is Waystar Royco in the HBO series Succession could not exist in the MundoReal ™, you only have to take a look at the huge globe of conspiracies that surrounds the dome of the giant Samsung in the last weeks.

And is that Samsung is a giant, we already knew that, but it is not just any sperm whale but one that put in context supposes more than 15% of Korea’s Gross Domestic Product and more than 20% of its exports, a savage business conglomerate that has even jeopardized the succession laws of South Korea and has the Asian country on edge, all attentive to its arguable succession policy at the head of the company.

How a company like Samsung maintains an almost monarchical succession line, and taxes in South Korea could make Lee Kun-hee’s family lose control

In fact, there is even a very crazy conspiracy that talks about the death of the president of Samsung years ago, a fact that would not have been published nor would it have transpired in any case due to the terrible economic consequences that South Korea could suffer due to inheritance laws and taxes. This is a topic that has been on the table since 2014, and his lack of resolution has fueled rumors about Lee Kun-hee’s health.

But do not worry if you are not understanding anything because we explain it to you very quickly, the laws of South Korea say that if an inheritance exceeds 2.5 million dollars, the heirs must pay 50% of the assets in taxes to the Public Treasury, a figure that can reach 65% if the assets are shares and the heirs are majority shareholders of the company.

Precisely this is the situation of a huge Samsung in numbers, which would force Lee Kun-hee’s death to pay his direct heirs approximately 6,000 million dollars, having to sell company shares to meet the payment and thus jeopardize its control, which could fall on foreign investment funds or various speculators.

Samsung vice president, de facto boss, publicly apologizes

The situation is quite curious and worrying in South Korea, as SamMobile tells us, so far from continuing to speculate about the death or hospitalization of the president of Samsung, the truth is that Lee Jae-yong has had to go out to South Korean public television to ask for an already historic apology, comparable to “I’m so sorry. I have made a mistake. It will not happen again ”of our King Emeritus in Spain.

Denominated by many media as “the Crown Prince of Samsung”, Lee Jae-yong is vice president of samsung and his de facto boss since his father was allegedly disabled by a heart attack in 2014, but according to himself he has promised will be the last leader in the family succession line from the company, arguably debatable from the time of his grandfather Lee Byung-chul:

Samsung has not strictly followed all laws and ethics, and we have not done enough to communicate with society either. Lee Jae-yong, Vice President of Samsung

Televised live from Seoul, it has been Lee Jae-yong’s first official media appearance in the past five years, and that despite the fact that the vice president of Samsung has been in jail for almost a year on corruption charges, as well as perjury and embezzlement, for which he was sentenced to five years in prison, subsequently obtaining parole.

Now promise that there will be no more illegalities in Samsung, and it does so publicly after a separate committee overseeing Samsung’s compliance and corporate transparency requests. as part of the aforementioned court proceedings. In fact, opposing the appearance could have resulted in a sentence of up to 50 years in prison.

According to Lee himself, I have been thinking about this for a long time to end this line of succession at the helm of Samsung, but that never shared his intentions publicly for the consequences What could I have. Supporters of the conspiracy say that these statements are highly implausible.

Bribes, corruption, embezzlement, perjury, South Korean government implications, … Succession at Samsung is a matter of state and its dark movements have had everything!

What is clear is that Lee Jae-yong tries since 2014 to establish himself as Samsung’s top president fulfilling a kind of marked destiny, leading the company to internal restructuring Merging Cheil Industries and Samsung C&T, a move that helped him consolidate in his day at the expense of the largest pension fund in his country, one of Cheil’s main investors.

In that operation he was immersed also former Korean President Park Geun-hye, proving through bribery and corruption that succession at Samsung is a matter of state in South Korea, something that obviously took him to jail in a political scandal of biblical propositions.

We will see if the promises are kept and there are no illegal deals at Samsung in the future, something that the compliance committee and the corporate responsibility teams of the South Korean giant will watch over, which will continue to be active once the judicial processes are over open against Lee. Incredible what moves in the great spheres, eh …!

Korea Herald

