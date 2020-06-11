Abascal, this Wednesday in the plenary session of the Congress ALBERTO DI LOLLI / .

This Tuesday in the main Vox account on Twitter a strange phenomenon began to be noticed. As soon as they posted a tweet, dozens of videos of Korean pop singers appeared in the responses. Who were they, what did they want? Some were simple video clips, others were edited to show Asian singers about images of Franco, flags, or Vox leaders. The two labels they used had a fun rebellious tone: #fachaqueveofachaquefancameo or #Abascalprincesa. The first of the hashtags was trending topic for 10 hours with thousands of tweets and peeked into global trends. What was going on? A group of teenagers wanted to make their voices heard.

A day earlier, Monday night, the young woman from Valencia who keeps the @gwsncity account, a fan of the GWSN group and of Korean pop, came up with a chat to invade Vox accounts of “anti-fascist messages”. It was something she had already done, but at specific moments, according to what she told EL PAÍS. “I used to put fancams on Vox and Abascal before but I did it more to annoy them, in fact @vox_es has me blocked, but when I saw what happened to the fancams and the police [en Estados Unidos] I thought it would be a good way to use them here in Spain ”, he explains. Fancams are videos of Korean singers that the kpop community – a follower of this type of music – scatters on Twitter to make known the singers they like.

We kpopers are doing a chat to organize ourselves and spam accounts like vox, abascal and trump with fancams, comment if you want to join, rt so that it reaches more people https://t.co/kj7SKzsK2K – fuet (@gwsncity) June 1, 2020

On May 31, the Dallas Police Department had posted a tweet offering an app for citizens to anonymously upload pillage videos. Thus the police hoped to discover more suspects. Korean pop fans, called kpopers, in the United States flooded the service with videos of their favorite groups. When the young Spanish woman saw the initiative, she decided to try doing something similar in Spain. Thus, he launched a coordination chat on Twitter, which has now passed to WhatsApp and has more than 100 users. The message went viral.

From there the participants put their imaginations to work. And there were thousands. @kabutohot invented the now famous hashtag of “look I see” and @infinitexy launched the “Abascal princess”. “The Abascal Princesa thing is to dirty your searches on Twitter”, explains @gwsncity, that is, so that the social network suggests that adjective when you search for the character. This is how followers of this type of music do when they add the word “racist” or “homophobic” when searching for rival groups or singers. Strategies for fighting between kpop fan groups are also used to criticize a political party.

This little war on Twitter points to phenomena that will grow as the networks settle. The kpop community shares their fancams whenever they can to show off their favorite groups. Each fan has a few clips. Accounting for these views has increasingly been taken as a status sign. To increase those views, some users hung their fancams from viral tweets. That is something that happened months ago. Now that process so far of independent communities of the network has entered politics. And with their strategies. “I am very surprised at the success,” says @gwsncity.

Vox also tried to block a few accounts, but they continued to appear with each tweet, although as the initiative progressed this Wednesday the initiative lost some of its intensity.

“People who are not interested in kpop have enough hatred for these videos, although they do nothing wrong, so we have decided to use that hatred and direct the fancams mainly to Vox and in general to the right-wing movements,” he explains to EL PAÍS Another kpop fan who prefers not to reveal her identity. It is not strange that people bother it, it is still spam unrelated to the initial tweet.

Followers of this Korean music make up a loosely coordinated community. But when they have common motivations or share some discomfort, they use their power to make their voices heard. One of the many unwritten rules in online activism is to avoid pestering kpopers for their organizing skills. In Dallas they shot down a police app. But it was not his only action these days. White supremacists launched the hashtag #whitelivesmatter to oppose the #blacklivesmatter campaign, at the base of protests in the United States. Kpopers flooded the hashtag with absurd messages or white images to take away all the meaning.

In Spain they interfere in the communication of a political party to criticize it. More people see it, they find it funny and it ends up reaching more users, who comment on it. All without leaving home. The goal is to keep up with the daily hashtag beat, but hits of this caliber are hard to repeat day after day.

The forms of protest today use these new resources. For the kpop singers to appear on Francoist backgrounds, a simple app is used, such as Kinemaster. The result is still a shocking meme. The resource is also visually effective because the people who open a tweet immediately see the answers. So many multimedia messages, one after another, are impossible to avoid or skip. Meme battles will soon be central to election campaigns. Even at home.

The biggest plot twist of twitter is that I have started the anti-vox kpoper revolt and my father votes for vox roll has the election propaganda in the fridge there super proud https://t.co/kj7SKzsK2K – fuet (@gwsncity) June 3, 2020

“I don’t think you have to take it one hundred percent seriously because although the political message you want to give is direct, doing it with fancams would categorize it more as performative and a bit of a joke,” says Paula Fuentes, also a 20-year-old kpoper. . “It is very common on Twitter. Before that, this community was generally trying to spread what was happening in the United States, making donation campaigns and sharing the requests to sign, “he adds.

