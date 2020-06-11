Kevin Owens and the first Wrestlemania Moment

One of the best matches that Wrestlemania 36 left us was the Kevin Owens vs. Seth Rollins.

After the early Rollins disqualification, the fight resumed and both fighters gave everything they had in the ring.

Seth was fighting for his incredible record at Wrestlemania, while Owens was fighting to get his long-awaited Wrestlemania Moment.

Finally, the Canadian managed to beat The Architect after launching from the Wrestlemania logo to fall on Rollins breaking the table of commentators.

Kevin Owens thus became one of the most serious competitors of the RAW brand, considering that Samoa Joe was suspended.

Also, others like Lashley or Aleister Black did not count on the importance enough to face Drew McIntyre.

Owens suddenly disappeared

After Wrestlemania Owens disappeared from the scene. We didn’t hear from him until a couple of weeks ago, when he faced off and lost to Angel Garza.

It is strange to see that someone who cleanly beats Seth Rollins comes back two months later to lose cleanly against a midcard fighter like he is Heron.

We don’t understand if this is because they don’t trust Owens, On the contrary, they want to empower the Mexican and give him more importance.

Who knows if to betray Andrade and dissolve the Mexican alliance or to aspire to a title in the near future.

A fighter who can give much more

Those of us who have seen Owens fight at a very high level are very sad about this situation. Everybody we remember his epic fights against El Generico (Sami Zayn) or his first main roster rivalry against John Cena.

We don’t know if Owens will ever get the importance he deserves in WWE. It wouldn’t be surprising if he ended up facing McIntyre due to a lack of challengers.

What seems clear is that, in the short term, Kevin Owens will not be world champion.

