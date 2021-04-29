Why Kate Middleton & Prince William’s Anniversary Photo Looks Familiar

A decade down, forever to go.

Kate middleton and Prince william are celebrating 10 years of marriage with two romantic portraits that are reminiscent of their engagement photos, which you can see here. Swoon! And although the pair’s anniversary is technically tomorrow, Thursday, April 29, they shared heart-melting candids of their photoshoot to mark their relationship milestone.

In one portrait, taken by photographer Chris floyd at Kensington Palace earlier this week, the Duke of Cambridge wrapped his arms around his wife as he flashed a huge smile. Additionally, the Duchess of Cambridge leaned on her husband and cuddled up to him.

The coupe’s sweet pose bore a striking resemblance to their 2010 engagement portraits, in which they both embraced one another and smiled from ear to ear.

Another image of the duo showed Kate gazing into the distance. However, Prince William couldn’t keep his eyes off her.

In both photos, the mother of three looked effortlessly chic in a mix-patterned blue wrap dress by Ghost. Prince William seemingly coordinated with Kate, wearing a light blue sweater over a baby blue button-down and light navy trousers.