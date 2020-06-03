Some children in the UK have already returned to school after weeks at home. There the return of the little ones to the classrooms is going to be done in a de-escalated way, so that not all of them come back at once and avoid crowds. Of the children of Kate and Guillermo, the one in one of the ages in which you can go back to school is Charlotte from Cambridge. After a few days off, this week British Reception students (4-5 years old), Year 1 (5-6 years old) and Year 6 (10-11 years old) can now physically attend their classes and leave aside the virtual tasks. Charlotte is in Year 1, hence I can return to Thoma’s Battersea, the exclusive school where the children of the Dukes of Cambridge attend.

But even though you have a chance to come back, It is unknown whether the little girl has returned to the classroom or is still in Norfolk., the place chosen by Kate and Guillermo to pass the confinement. The Dukes of Cambridge did not want to reveal whether their daughter has already changed her routine or if instead she remains at home taking her classes virtually. The reason they did not want to tell what the little girl is doing is because of privacy. that they have always kept around their little ones. Although they make appearances with them at official events and occasionally share images of George, Charlotte and Louis, they prefer not to talk about what they do in their private lives, and less if it is about school. If Kate Middleton has always advocated something, it is because her children are treated by students and teachers as one more child and not as the children of the second in the line of succession to the British crown. And keeping silent about issues like this is how they do it.

© Readings

George and Charlotte

One of the questions that has raised the question of whether or not Elizabeth II’s great-granddaughter has returned to class is that her brother George still can’t go back to school. Year 2 students, the Cambridge firstborn class, are still not allowed to return to the classroom and have to continue their learning from home. So it wouldn’t be surprising if Kate and Guillermo wait for the two of them to come back to class to attend their school. Also, even though there are now students who are allowed to return, it is not a compulsory matter. Thus Charlotte would not be breaking any rules if he stays at home with his older brother.