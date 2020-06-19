© .

Juneteenth is commemorated in various parts of the United States.

It is known in the United States as « Juneteenth » and marks one of the most important events in the country’s history: the end of slavery.

Juneteenth is commemorated every June 19 since 1866 and this year it acquires a special relevance, in the midst of the historic wave of protests against racism unleashed by the case of George Floyd.

American civil rights organizations, such as the National Association for the Advancement of People of Color (NAACP), have long lobbied for turn this date into festive at the national level.

And, although this has not happened yet, the protests and a controversial decision by the president Donald trump They have renewed the claims to make the importance of this date official at the national level.

The origin of Juneteenth

The name comes from a combination of the English words « June » and « nineteen » (nineteen) and is the date that marks the end of slavery in the United States.

Also known as the Emancipation Day and the Freedom Day.

Slavery lasted in the United States for two centuries.

President Abraham Lincoln I had signed the Emancipation Proclamation, which formally freed all slaves, two years before that date, but it took a while for it to become a reality for everyone.

First, it had to end the American civil war.

Among the Confederate States, the group of states that they struggled to keep slaveryAgainst the States of the Union, which wanted to abolish it, was Texas.

That was the last state to surrender to the Union Army, and also the last where enslaved african americans they found out that they were free.

When the Union General Gordon Granger He read the document in Galveston, Texas, the war was over, and Lincoln had been killed by a Confederate sympathizer in a theater.

Why Juneteenth not is National festive?

Currently, 46 of 50 states and the District of Columbia (D.C.) somehow mark or officially commemorate June 19.

But despite years of pressure from civil rights organizations, the date is not on the federal holiday list.

Despite its importance in the history of the United States, June 19 is not an officially marked date on a national level.

Nikola Hannah-Jones, a journalist for The New York Times and the author of an award-winning series on the history of slavery in the United States, is one of the voices who ask Juneteenth to become holiday.

« The fact that the United States does not have an Emancipation Day to commemorate the abolition of an antithetical institution that is at the heart of our founding ideals of freedom speaks volumes for the current state of cover-up and our inability to recognize what we did and who we are, « he tweeted on June 11.

« Juneteenth should be a national holiday. »

In recent days, several corporations, including Apple, Nike and Twitter, have announced that the date will be a holiday paid to your employees hereinafter.

Also on that list is the governing body of the National Football League (NFL).

The NFL has come under fire in recent years for excluding the former San Francisco 49ers player. Colin Kaepernick, who knelt during the national anthem in protest against racism in the country and in support of the Black Lives Matter movement.

The image of Kaepernick, kneeling on the ground while the national anthem was playing during NFL games, was the trigger in 2016 for a wave of protests that led to a national debate in which President Trump actively participated, who strongly criticized the player stance and publicly clashed with players and other sports stars.

Kaepernick refused to sing the national anthem in protest of police violence against African-Americans in the country.

What did Trump do?

On June 11, while anti-racism protesters were still on the streets of many US cities, President Trump announced that would hold a campaign rally.

It was to be the first to be held since March due to restrictions imposed by the coronavirus pandemic and announced that it would be held on June 19 in the city of Tulsa.

His decision caused great controversy in the country: in addition to the date (coinciding with Juneteenth), the choice of location was not without controversy.

Trump generated great controversy over his choice of place and date for his first rally after the closings due to the coronavirus.

Tulsa is the enclave where in 1921 one of the worst massacres of black people in the history of the United States.

Trump changed his mind a couple of days later and decided to move the rally to June 20.

He said the date had not been intentionally chosen and that would postpone the event « out of respect« .

However, Tulsa will continue to be the place where you hold your campaign event for the November elections.

It is one of the largest cities in Oklahoma, a state where Trump won more than 65% of the vote in the 2016 presidential election.

Black Lives Matter encourages this day to be included in national holidays.

Has the US government ever apologized for slavery?

The democratic president Bill clinton He apologized for the slave trade during a trip to Africa in 1998.

Ten years later, the United States House of Representatives issued an apology that also included decades of segregation laws against African-Americans.

Bill Clinton apologized for the slave trade during a trip to Africa in 1998.

The following year, the United States Senate carried out a similar act.

However, for many groups in the country, these apologies are not enough.

In the United States, various groups claim compensations for the descendants of slavesBut the issue is deeply divisive in the country.

In a poll conducted last year, 74% of African-Americans supported the measure, while 85% of white people opposed it.

