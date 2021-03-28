Why Jorge Javier Vázquez does not present the second installment of Rocío Carrasco’s documentary

Last Sunday, Jorge Javier Vázquez was in charge of present the program which aired the first two episodes of the documentary series Rocío, telling the truth to stay alive. However, in the middle of this week Mediaset announced change in the driver of this space that has taken many by surprise.

According to the communication group, the person in charge of presenting this Sunday the second installment of the docuseries on Rocío Carrasco would be Carlota Corredera, one of the presenters of Save me.

However, Mediaset had not indicated the reasons for which Jorge Javier Vázquez was absent from the program this Sunday. Among other assumptions of the spectators, some pointed out that the cause could be in a possible free days coinciding with Holy Week.

However, according to Vertele, who cites Mediaset sources, the fact that the Catalan presenter is not in front this Sunday of the second installment of the docuserie is due to the fact that he has been caught a few days of vacation before starting Survivors 2021.

Precisely, this Saturday was announced in the Saturday Deluxe program that on Thursday April 8 This Telecinco reality show will start, which will be presented by Jorge Javier Vázquez, Lara Álvarez, Carlos Sobera and Jordi González.