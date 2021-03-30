Why Jon Rahm Can Win The Masters

Related news

Jon rahm turned 26 this Tuesday and faces its fourth edition of the Augusta Masters, better known as The Masters. The Spanish golfer, despite the pandemic, has been the protagonist of the season, only overshadowed by Dustin Johnson. His victory in the BMW Championship It was the step he needed to confirm himself. But before his fifth win in the PGA Tour, victory in The Memorial raised him to number 1 in the world, the second Spanish to achieve it after Seve Ballesteros. It is the year of Barrika.

Less than 48 hours before one of the most important dates of the golf season began and the one that closes the American circuit, Rahm warned his rivals with a magical blow that, in addition to going viral, demonstrates his fantastic moment of form . It will remain for the gallery, in one more anecdote of the many and important that this Basque is leaving. That is why you want to confirm those good feelings with a green jacket.

Without a doubt, this appointment would already crown him among the best, but The Masters has a special point for all Spaniards. This is how he explained it in the previous one: “Every year is Seve’s birthday and Sergio garcia won on what would have been Seve’s 60th birthday. Hopefully the fact that it’s my birthday this week brings me some luck. I hope to give you joy this week. “Ballesteros opened the ban for Europeans by being the first to wear that garment that this week all the golfers who are in the State of georgia.

Jon Rahm’s incredible heist at Augusta

His great season, in addition to the successes in different tournaments, is marked by that world ranking. Rahm can regain the world number one if he makes it into the top five, though it will also depend on what Dustin Johnson, the one who arrives at the top of the standings at Augusta, does as well. The Basque has managed to win twelve tournaments in the PGA Tour, and the same number in the European tour, in addition to that European Tour Order of Merit that awards him among the greatest despite his youth. The Masters would be his first ‘Major’, which is what he has left to win.

Your physical condition

One of the keys to being able to win the title this weekend is the physical form in which he arrives. Rahm completely changed his body during the time of confinement and that has been noticed in his performance. While living the pandemic in his retirement from Arizona, Jon decided to go on a diet to lose up to ten kilograms. Finer, he has given more importance to technique than to the force of his hitting.

‘The Lion of Barrika‘, nickname bestowed on his staunch passion for the Athletic club from Bilbao that comes from his grandfather Sabin rahm, once a delegate of the Lezama quarry teams, has a privileged head. In the pools he is the European closest to victory. That favoritism comes from his season, for his quality, but also for the two ‘top10’ that he treasures in The Masters. He wants to be the fourth in the Spanish saga who has worn the green jacket. But above all, he wants to start the path to overcome the five ‘Majors’ of Seve. This Thursday he begins to hit the ball in what will be his most special Augusta.

