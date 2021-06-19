Why Johnson’s Advisor Warns Of A Harsh Winter

The situation in the United Kingdom due to the strong presence of the Indian variant and how this has increased the positive cases in the country delaying the lifting of some restrictions has caused the Chief Medical Advisor to Boris Johnson’s Government send a notice to citizens to be prepare for the possibility of a winter harder than you might expect. As explained by Chris Whitty, the aforementioned advisor, there are three reasons For which it is convenient to go mentalizing before the possible scenario that it describes. Of course, it also warns that, as hard as it may be, it will not be as hard as the past.

Chris Whitty, UK Government Medical Adviser, is not very optimistic about the coming winter. (Photo: . / Hannah McKay)

The first reason given by Whitty, collected by Yahoo UK, is that, in his judgment as an expert, there is likely to be a increase in cases COVID facing winter due to the irruption of the Delta variant (india) of the virus. The belief that infections will increase in the face of autumn and winter is because are times, the British adviser has said, that “favor respiratory viruses. Therefore, it would be very surprising if this particular highly transmissible respiratory virus [no causa] more problems during the winter ”.

What cannot predict is how severe or large it will be that increase. “That depends in part on [si] we have new variants that can better avoid vaccines, and in part it depends on how the current wave passes through the UK, “he added.

The another reason why Whitty thinks the next will be a harsh winter has nothing to do with COVID, but with another virus, that of the gripand. One of the positive news, so to speak, that the pandemic has left is the drastic reduction in flu cases. This has been because (a lot has been written and talked about the subject over the months) because the measures taken to stop contagion by coronavirus also others have stopped like the flu. Being respiratory viruses that behave in a similar way in their spread, what was useful for one, it did for another.

Hence, the British doctor has commented that he expects a rebound in respiratory viruses. “We will get them back next winter unless the COVID situation is so bad that everyone has started to essentially minimize their social contacts again. Either we will have a very significant increase in COVID and people minimize their contacts and we have fewer respiratory viruses … or people will return to a more normal life with some COVID, but in addition to beingor we’ll have the flu and RSV again [virus respiratorio sincitial]”, Has predicted.

The tthird reason that he has argued is that he believes that the “COVID has not given its last surprise and there will be several more during the next period ”. For all that, he warns that “we must be aware and be prepared for the fact that next winter may be quite difficult, probably not on the scale of the last … but still quite significant.”

