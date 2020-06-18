© Copyright (c) 2020 Telemundo.

Why Japan invested millions for two rocks in the middle of the Pacific Ocean

In the middle of the Pacific Ocean there are two uninhabitable rocks that apparently would be of no use to any country. Less for Japan. The Okinotorishima atoll –iso Okinotori in Japanese-, which has less than 10 square meters of rocky surface, has become a strategic enclave with great economic potential thanks to Japanese investments. In the last four decades they have been spent more than 600 million dollars. But why?

Located in the Philippine Sea, the ring-shaped coral reef, with an inland lagoon that communicates with the sea through narrow passages, is located more than 1,500 kilometers away from Tokyo, which declared it its own territory in 1931 since nobody claimed it.

The atoll only measures 4.5 kilometers long and 1.7 kilometers wideBut its value lies in the resources it contains and its position, halfway between Taiwan and Guam, in an area that, geographically, would belong to China, and which never demanded the land. Around it there are important fishing areas, oil deposits and areas where rare metals are found for technological development, according to Gizmondo.

But to have these resources, the reef has to be recognized as an island. The United Nations Convention on Maritime Laws defines an island as « an area of ​​naturally formed land, surrounded by water, and which is above water at high tide. » « Rocks that cannot sustain human habitability or economic life by themselves they will not have an exclusive economic zone ”, Add.

And that’s where Japanese investments have come into play. They started by depositing tons of sand to expand the land areas, they built a steel breakwater and even an observation post that is operated by the army. For all this, they have been granted the right to qualify the island area, something that gives them a very important plus.

With this name, they exclusively acquire the economic exploitation of more than 430,000 square kilometers around the areaso that they can take advantage of the wealth of the area without the interference of China. A long-term investment that you can can get you very cheaply Japan strategically and economically over the years.

With information from Gizmondo.