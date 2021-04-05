Why Jana Kramer Is Annoyed Johnathon Schaech Shared Their Wedding Pic

Jana kramer is “annoyed” by her ex sharing their wedding day photo online — but not for the reason you may think.

On March 30, actor Johnathon schaech took to social media to post about the duo’s short-lived marriage. “I had to explain this photo to my son today,” the That Thing You Do! star captioned a photo of the former couple’s 2010 nuptials. “I told him I’ve been married three times. But I got it right when I married his mother. @Kramergirl and I lasted a week. We weren’t meant but for this photo and friendship.”

While, at the time, Jana — who married Mike caussin in 2015 — gave the post a “like,” she’s now explaining why it actually bothered her.

“So my ex-husband, because I guess he technically was a husband, so he tweeted out a picture of our wedding day,” Jana said on the latest episode of her Whine Down podcast. “But he tags me in it … first of all, why are you tagging me in it?”