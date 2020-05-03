It was in 1991 when ‘Judgment Day’ was released, making fans and critics love the production, so the normal step was for the director to repeat his magic with a sequel that if planned but never happened, then Why James Cameron never directed ‘Terminator 3’? Prepare yourself for more than a decade of bankruptcy, fight for rights and friendships ended by a production that would not come.

Earning almost five times more than it cost to produce it, the second part of ‘Terminator’ is considered one of the best science fiction of all time and managed to win four Oscars in the categories of best visual effects, best sound, best makeup and best sound editing.

Meanwhile the production house Carolco Pictures, who wanted to make a sequel, filed for bankruptcy and at the time two strong companies arrived to be able to get the rights to their films. Canal Plus and 20th Century Fox were the bidders, but Fox only wanted the rights to Cameron’s project and while the rights were being won, there was an agreement with the director to hire him and continue his idea, to which he was in favor.

Carolco Pictures was founded by Mario Kassar and Andy Vajna, but over time they separated due to differences, after the bankruptcy in 1995 they joined to form C2 Pictures and thus be able to make ‘Terminator 3’. All this at the same time that Cameron and Fox were reaching an agreement, in the end the production house was left without the rights and Kassar and Vajna called the director to continue with the franchise, but this was taken very badly by Cameron.

The LA Times was “shocked and furious” to the point that “permanently damaged their relationship once close”, to date the exact reasons are unknown and the project went into hibernation for another long time as the producers would do the sequel if and only if Cameron took care of it. Eventually Schwarzenegger received the director’s acceptance to participate in a sequel without him, and ‘Terminator 3: Rise of the Machines’ was released in 2003, which received mixed reviews.

The closest thing there is to this is a 12-minute video featuring Arnold Schwarzenegger, Linda Hamilton, Edward Furlong and Robert Patrick, which was used in the Universal Studios attraction which was called T2 3-D: Battle Across Time, but it does not compare with everything that could be ‘Terminator 3’ by Cameron.