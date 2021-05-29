Why It’s So Damaging to Expect Stars to “Snap Back” After Baby

Still, she cautioned, new moms “have to be honest with themselves when they’re consuming social media about how they feel when they look at images. If it helps them feel better, then great. But if they’re finding themselves dissecting how they look against someone else’s body, then that’s something to be aware of. “

Basically the only thing we should be saying to new and new (ish) parents (save for any extreme, harmful circumstances) are the sage words of Kris jenner: “You’re doing amazing, sweeting.”

If self-care postpartum looks like getting some steps in or logging a doctor-approved workout while someone holds the baby for a minute, lean in. If it feels like sitting on the couch while your partner feeds you grapes and tells you how amazing you are, we are here for it.

Korn also has advice on things you can do “to respect your body and try to accept your body in a self-compassionated, loving, caring way.” She always recommends clients avoid the scale (“Sometimes you ask people, ‘How do you feel when you step on the scale?’ And it’s rarely good”), be mindful of what they’re viewing on social media and to shove any ” triggering “clothes they’re upset they can’t fit into somewhere deep into the recesses of their closet while giving themselves permission to embrace maternity wear for the fourth trimester.