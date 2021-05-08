why it’s better for crypto beginners

Compartir

In the world of cryptocurrencies, memory is only for the short term. A month can seem like a year and a week like a month. While no crypto has been around for decades, surviving even a few years is enough to gain recognition. However, the world of cryptocurrencies has seen immense growth and development since its arrival.

Therefore, more people are becoming interested in this modern financial system for the convenience and the best returns it offers. Cryptocurrencies are nothing but volatile and unpredictable. Fortunately, there are some free educational platforms like Shrimpy Academy, whose main goal is to educate newbies on the basics of the world of cryptocurrencies. This guide will explain why all novice traders would benefit from this platform.

What is Shrimpy Academy?

Shrimpy Academy is a free educational platform for crypto enthusiasts. It is made for both beginners and experts who want to learn about the disruptive industry of blockchain technology. Users have the opportunity to master trading, investing, blockchain fundamentals, cryptocurrencies, and the newest DeFi products.

Although freely accessible to the public, the content of the cryptocurrency market is often horribly dispersed, subjective, misleading, or poorly organized. Also, most users find futuristic concepts like decentralized technology daunting, especially in the way they are presented on most platforms.

Beginners struggle with new vocabularies and alien concepts that only make understanding cryptocurrencies seem impossible. Realizing this, Shrimpy Academy decided to re-envision the way people understand blockchain technology by creating an educational hub that offers guides on important decentralized topics. Their website covers all the basics of cryptocurrencies, from the least to the most difficult. Users can explore content based on their level of experience, be it beginner, intermediate, or advanced.

Shrimpy Academy Categories

Shrimpy Academy also allows users to learn about the cryptocurrency market through different categories. That way, readers can explore different sections of the crypto market individually, making the learning curve gradual but complete.

Visiting categories is ideal for compulsive readers who prefer to learn one thing at a time or for marketers who are only interested in a particular segment of the industry, all while explaining each concept in depth.

Some of these categories include:

Beginners should start their journey by reading the Beginner’s Guide to Cryptocurrencies, which provides basic information on cryptocurrencies, blockchain networks, investing, and trading. It also prepares one to read the Shrimpy Academy learning material.

Understand the basics

For Shrimpy Academy, learning doesn’t have to be boring. The platform plans to enhance the learning experience by developing a lesson-based system that applies traditional schooling methods by subdividing extensive content into sizable pieces for easier understanding.

Additionally, Shrimpy Academy offers constant updates, weekly crypto newsletters, and Shrimpy announcements to ensure that users are kept up-to-date with all developments in the blockchain industry.

Shrimpy Academy Commitment

If you are looking for an easy way to learn more about cryptocurrencies, Shrimpy Academy is the way to go. They are convinced that digital assets will sooner or later alter the world and that is why Shrimpy also offers a trading platform.

Thousands of new tokens have arrived, investment convenience has not been improved, and mass adoption of cryptocurrencies remains unfeasible. The complexity of the cryptocurrency markets is one of the main barriers to market entry. However, Shrimpy’s mission is to improve the way people manage their cryptocurrencies.

The ultimate goal of your trading platform is to help investors:

Manage assets on multiple exchanges Monitor all aspects of your portfolio Automatically diversify portfolios in seconds Execute trades instantly on more than one trading platform, all from one place

The only way to ensure the widespread adoption of cryptocurrencies is to make cryptocurrencies easily accessible, while also educating the masses on how they work. Shrimpy supports this vision by offering wallets that are easy to manage, improving the availability of different currencies, and removing barriers to market entry. This encourages everyone to take advantage of the ever-growing asset class.

Pros and cons of Shrimpy

Pros

Free to use Enhanced security Social trading platform that allows duplication of other traders’ strategies. Automated wallet rebalancing Well organized educational guides on cryptocurrencies. Easy to use and understand

Cons

Lacks cryptographic signals

Conclution

Shrimpy is a free platform for everyone to sign up and use. All you need to do is sign up for an easy way to manage your portfolio. The best part is that they have an enthusiastic crypto investor community and are open to suggestions that can help improve user experience and service delivery.

Visit the Shrimpy Academy website today and follow them on Instagram and Twitter to always stay up to date. Your active community on Telegram can also help you with any burning issues you may have. Shrimpy goes out of its way to meet all your needs when it comes to cryptocurrencies.

Once you learn the basics of the Shrimpy Academy, you will be able to dive deeper into trading, the technical features of the blockchain, and investing in cryptocurrencies. The essential part is to start small if you are a beginner, and the rest will follow.