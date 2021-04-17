Why it is very difficult to get reinfected from SARS-CoV-2

We have all seen references, more or less reliable, of SARS-CoV-2 reinfections. This has rightly led us to doubt how effective the immune response to coronavirus might be. Of course, these cases exist, but how important are they in the current pandemic context? Isn’t there a cherry-picking bias? Is the concern generated justified? We need a context, which is what this article published in the NEJM magazine gives us.

Although immunity cannot be reduced to the presence of antibodies, it is true that these represent a good marker of humoral response and they are attributed a very relevant protective role against SARS-CoV-2. That’s why the study authors focused on them, specifically IgGs.

Some preliminary clarifications:

– Antibodies of the IgG class represent a mature answer and durable (as opposed to those of the IgM class, transient and less mature).

– The authors distinguish two tests: in one they use protein S (or spicule) as antigen and in the other, N (nucleocapsid), two components of the virus recognized by antibodies. It should be clarified that N is the antigen most used in antibody tests for the diagnosis of covid-19, but S represents the antigen against which it is mainly produced. protective response, by bringing together the main virus neutralization sites.

The study was conducted on healthcare workers from four Oxford University Hospitals (UK). A cohort of 12,541 volunteers was gathered who underwent a PCR every two weeks and an antibody test (Y and N) every two months from April 23 to November 30, 2020.

About 90% of the health workers studied (11,364) were seronegative, while approximately 10% (1,177) presented IgG against the S of SARS-CoV-2 in serological samples. Were accounted for 88 seroconversions during the study.

Among the seropositive, 68% (864) declared to have had some symptom compatible with Covid-19 prior to the study (25% in the seronegative), and 37% (466) had a previous positive CRP (0.2% in the seronegative ). From them, two62 presented symptoms.

During the follow-up study, the presence of anti-S IgG in serum was linked to low PCR positivity rate: Among seronegative patients, 223 (out of 11,364) were PCR positive (100 asymptomatic), while among seropositive only 2 (out of 1,265) were positive (both asymptomatic).

The incidence varied during the course of the study (between April and November) according to the dynamics of the pandemic in the United Kingdom, but always with a consistent higher rate of infections in the group that did not present serum IgG.

The result was similar whether the IgG was analyzed against S or against N. The only double positive (IgG + to S and N) detected with a history of previous positive PCR and five negative PCRs in a row was positive 190 days after the first infection.

Conclusions

1. Have IgG against SARS-CoV-2 protects in the vast majority of cases against infection (and 100% against disease), for at least 6 months.

2. Protection is effective even with low levels (at detection limit) of antibodies.

3. Only one possible reinfection has been detected in this study (not confirmed by sequencing), indicating that in any case this phenomenon is rare. It is interesting to note that the second infection was asymptomatic.

Logically, the authors point out some limitations: the health population has biases (age, sex, exposure, occupation) and the duration of the study should be longer than 6 months, and extended to other population groups. Nonetheless, it is a very robust study. It is reasonable to think that vaccines will produce a protective response at least as effective as the natural infection itself.

Miguel Ángel Jiménez Clavero is a virologist and Research Professor, National Institute for Agricultural and Food Research and Technology (INIA).

This article was originally published on The Conversation. Read the original.