The use of ultraviolet light has emerged as an option to disinfect cars in the presence of the COVID-19 virus, however its use has not been fully accepted

One of the places where we spend the most time is on board our car, which is all the more reason for us to pay special attention to it and keep it in excellent condition, especially now after the required precautionary measures that have resulted from the coronavirus pandemic.

There are several ways to sanitize our car, however, not all are a good option, because according to the Ministry of Health in Spain, the warning about the products and procedures that are used to suppress the presence of the virus in the carsSome may be harmful.

Currently there are establishments that offer the service of disinfection of cars, and some of them use the technique of ultraviolet-C radiation for sanitation, but the Spanish body has pointed out that “At the moment it is unknown whether UV-C radiation can reduce the virus population sufficiently for optimal disinfection.“

It should be noted that the use of UV-C radiation cannot be applied in the presence of people or any living being, since the effects can pose an imminent health risk. Among the most recommended prevention measures continue to be hand hygiene, the constant use of face masks, the use of detergents and disinfectants and, above all, social distancing.

Health emphasizes 3 methods of disinfection for cars that you should consider before choosing UV-C radiation:

. The first consists of the manual cleaning with biocidal products, directly influencing a limited number of points (steering wheel, handles, gear lever, handbrake, dashboard …). It is a procedure, simple, quick and economical, the only disadvantage is that it is impossible to access all the elements of the car, therefore a total disinfection cannot be guaranteed.

. The second recommended procedure is use of ozone, a chemical element in the form of gas that reaches all corners of the unit, ensuring complete disinfection. However, ozone is also a very toxic viricide. According to the portal Motorpasión, in low concentrations it can irritate the eyes and the respiratory tract producing coughs, asthma attacks and headaches. In high concentrations it can severely affect the lungs, alter the immune system and in extreme cases cause death, according to Health.

After the foregoing, it should be noted that ozone de-gasification processes must always be carried out by qualified personnel, duly protected and under ventilated environments.

. The third option is to do a biocide fumigation, which consists of the application through the nebulization of a product authorized by Health in the interior of the car. It is non-toxic and is as effective as manual disinfection.

Whichever disinfection method you use to eliminate viruses, bacteria and fungi inside your car, the most important thing is that you always take the necessary precautions to keep your health and that of your family safe.

