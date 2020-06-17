Android System WebView is a component of the operating system that works in the background to load web parts (pages, links and other plugins) does not involve running the installed browser. At first it should not give problems, but it may not work properly or your phone will be slowed down after updating. And there are some solutions.

The browser is an essential application on the phone that not only concerns the app itself, but also a web viewer that allows applications to load pages without physically opening the browser. It is called WebView, an application that is associated with Google Chrome on Android. Such an app tends to be updated too frequently, often slowing down phones to unstable.

WebView makes it easy to view web pages

It comes integrated into the system, hence it is called ‘Android System WebView’. As its name says, its function is to act as a web page viewer so that, if you need to access a page from the application you are using (a link on Twitter, for example), you do not have to run the browser at complete since its visualization will be done on the WebView itself. This saves time, but can cause problems on some devices.

WebView of the Android system uses Chrome technology, is always running in the background, tends to update relatively frequently (lately almost once a week) and nothing needs to be done to update it: a notification will appear that WebView is being downloaded and ready. Thanks to this type of activity, the system is up to date in terms of security and privacy, especially with regard to the web. Of course, not all mobiles support this component equally well.

Having updated WebView is a security guarantee for the phone, it should also go faster when viewing web content

Some phones may crash when loading pages through WebView, there may also be an exaggerated battery drain, instability of the system itself and even the inability to update Google Play applications. It is not much use to disable the application since it is automatically enabled again: the system considers it vital, even if it is not essential while a web browser is installed. WebView of the Android system is associated with Google Chrome, but you do not have to enable this browser.

Disabling Google Chrome can avoid problems

Disabling Google Chrome fixes many WebView errors. Of course, you need another browser (Opera, Samsung, Brave, Firefox …)

A good part of the Android system WebView problems are caused by Google Chrome. If you have errors in the viewer, try disable Chrome to use a different browser: WebView will continue to work to open web pages and objects in applications; while you have the option of accessing your complete browser from the three menu items. No matter what browser you use: Firefox, Samsung, Brave, Opera … to your liking.

From the WebView viewer you can open the page in your web browser to view it fully

There is no way to uninstall WebView, surely you cannot disable it either (or automatically turn on again). If after disabling Chrome you still have problems, try doing one of these actions:

Go to your Google Play, search for « WebView » and click on uninstall the updates. Then click on ‘Update’ and check if there are still problems.

Try to clear WebView data. To do this, enter the settings of your mobile, go to applications, click on ‘Show all applications’ (in the menu options) and search for ‘WebView’. Enter the app settings, go to ‘Storage’ and delete the data. You will not remove anything personal.

Do the above process to delete data from Google Play Store. In this way you should solve the errors by updating WebView of the Android system.

Against constant updates there is not much to do: Google is reviewing Android system WebView almost every week. This is not a bad thing because in this way the security of the device is improved. In case you do not want to see the notification you can go to the application settings and deactivate it.

