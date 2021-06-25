Why isn’t your PC compatible with Windows 11 despite meeting the requirements?

Microsoft has launched a tool to check if our team can update to Windows 11. Some users have noticed that their PC, despite having powerful specifications, is not compatible with this new version of the operating system. Fortunately, there is a solution.

Two-core processor, 4 GB of RAM, 64 GB of storage or Sucure Boot, are some of the minimum requirements that must be met in order to upgrade to Windows 11. Now, Microsoft also requires computers to have a TPM 2.0 version.

Most PCs have a trusted platform module (TPM). This component is located on the motherboard, and is responsible for storing and encrypting keys, certificates or credentials. It does it locally, to prevent malware from accessing the data and, therefore, adding extra security to the operating system.

On many computers, the module is usually deactivated at the factory. Windows allows you to know the status of the TPM and check if it is activated or if it is not available. To do this, just type “tpm.msc” (without quotes) in the Windows search box. The first result will open the system console, which will run the TPM manager. One of the sections will show the status as well as the version of the specification, which should be 2.0.

How to activate TPM 2.0 to be able to install Windows 11

If it is activated, you will be able to install Windows 11 normally. In the event that the module is not available, there is option to activate it through the BIOS. To do this, it is necessary to restart the system and access the BIOS by pressing the corresponding key. When starting the system, each manufacturer details the specific key — for example, F2.

Pro tip: trying to install Windows 11? You currently need Trusted Platform Module (TPM 2.0). AMD Ryzen BIOS code (AGESA) offers fTPM 2.0. No 2.0? Don’t worry: Most mobos offer fTPM 1.2 at a minimum, which will also work w / future builds of Win11 according to MS tech docs. pic.twitter.com/XPwSA9rSoH – Robert Hallock (@Thracks) June 24, 2021

Once inside, you must access the section “Trusted Computing”, accessible from the Security tab. Finally, you need to check the box “Intel Platform Trust Technology” or “AMD fTPM Switch”. The name varies depending on the motherboard of your PC.

Some custom or part-assembled equipment may not include this component. Fortunately, the component can be purchased separately and attached to the motherboard. Later, it will be necessary to activate it through the BIOS. The new operating system will also be able to run with TPM 1.2 versions, even though the program indicates that it is not compatible.

