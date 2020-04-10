COVID-19 or also called coronavirus. Home confinement. We cannot leave our homes except for very justified causes. The rest of the time we spend teleworking, watching series and movies, or playing video games. Occasionally we see the rest of our family and friends ** through one of the many video conferencing apps that we have available *.

Apple users have it – we have it – easy. FaceTime is the best option for this thanks to its magnificent integration with the services of the Cupertino company and since it is compatible with both iPhone, iPad and MacBook computers. Honestly a joy. Android users have it more … complicated? Not precisely because there are many apps for it such as Google Duo, Microsoft Teams, the controversial Zoom and even WhatsApp. Although this is also a problem.

The iPhone user does not want to talk to the Android user because the latter does not have FaceTime and Android users have to install several apps because one family member uses Skype, another uses WhatsApp and another known person can use Google Duo. In this terrible situation we ask ourselves, Wouldn’t it be better to use a universal app for it?

The chimera of a universal FaceTime: because we will never see it

Can you imagine that both Android and iOS shared a universal app to make video calls? Me neither. Despite the fact that COVID-19 has highlighted the need for a single app to make video calls, something that WhatsApp has achieved regarding text messages, it seems that companies – or users – are not for the work of it.

It is practically impossible for Apple to launch FaceTime for Android, as well as it is impossible for Apple to allow other services such as WhatsApp or any other app to be integrated into its ecosystem as perfectly as FaceTime itself does. I’ve come to know Apple users who don’t want to make video calls outside of FaceTime and can’t be blamed. Apple has made its users depend solely and exclusively on its services thanks to the ease of use of these. Anything that is looking for alternatives, installing them and creating user accounts is discarded.

For example, in the United States, the Cupertino firm represents 50% of the market share, which means that the rest of the users that we assume will have Android phones, do not have access to FaceTime. Is 50% of the United States incommunicado with the other 50% in times of health crisis?

Interest you | I have tried to use an Android as the main mobile but Apple has not let me

Returning to Android, what was said. If we want to make video calls, we will not only have to install several apps on our smartphone but also on our computer, depending on the uses of our other interlocutors. What if we want to talk to Apple users? Well, the more moderate ones will have other alternatives. You are no less an “Apple fan” for using something foreign to the Cupertino company and if you really want to talk to that person, nothing happens to use WhatsApp or Skype video calls.

Now, what the coronavirus crisis has made clear to us is that there is no leading service today in terms of video calls. The day that a company launches a service that works as well as FaceTime, it integrates seamlessly into both iOS, Android and other desktop operating systems such as Windows and is also really easy to use, maybe that day we will use that app for everything, just like today in many countries we use WhatsApp as the only instant messaging app.

Follow Andro4all