Why isn’t Kevin Feige directing any Marvel movies?

During an interview, Sebastian Stan explained why Kevin Feige does not direct any movies in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

There’s no question that Kevin Feige has a lot of work to do as the architect of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. But what draws the attention of many fans is how after more than 10 years building this superheroic world, he has not had the desire or curiosity to direct. Considering the complicated framework that Disney built with Marvel, both on the small and on the big screen, you would think that no one like him could take on this task. But Feige doesn’t think the same way.

This was confirmed by Sebastian Stan, co-star of The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, who recently spoke about this topic in an interview with Collider. According to the actor, he came over to ask Kevin Feige about the subject of directing. “’Hey, how are you feeling? Wouldn’t you want to direct any of the movies one day? ‘”Stan explained, commenting on Feige. “And he reacted by assuring that ‘we have better people to take care of that.”

“I think one of the things I’ve always liked about him is how modest he is and how incredibly grateful he is when something works. In 10 years, 11 years, the years that we have been, I feel that that childish exuberance is always there. You see the sparkle in his eyes when he gets excited and when you talk about a character he loves. OR [cuando dice], ‘hey, by the way, they loved this.’ I think he’s in love with what he does, and I think that’s largely why he maintains a constant passion for always finding interesting ways to tell the story that make sense. I feel like he is not being recognized enough for that, ”Sebastian Stan commented on Kevin Feige. Apparently we will not see Feige as a director, but he will continue to build this universe that we love so much.

