why isn’t it time to think about this booster

In this pandemic that seems to have no end, almost any incentive is valid to maintain a little more hope, but not all of them are justified. On July 8, the Pfizer company announced that it would request authorization from the United States to administer a third dose of its vaccine against covid as a booster.

The European Union, which is also evaluating this possibility, has already signed contracts with Pfizer and Moderna to expand their supplies in 2022 and 2023. This Friday, the Spanish Minister of Health, Carolina Darias, acknowledged that they already have that they will have to put “ a third booster dose ”. “What will have to be determined is when,” he added.

What could be seen as a way to additionally protect the population is garnering much criticism from experts and international organizations, not so much because of the need for booster doses in the future, but because of the fact that the debate now, when there are still many unknowns about the duration of immunity, and when millions of vulnerable people in the world have not yet received a vaccine.

At this time there is no scientific evidence that it is necessary Amos García Rojas

The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) of the United States have already issued an unfavorable report on that possible third dose, and argued that more information was still needed in this regard. “At the moment there is no scientific evidence that it is necessary,” confirms Amós García Rojas, president of the Spanish Association of Vaccination (AEV). “And none is none,” he emphasizes.

For lack of evidence and for global justice

The World Health Organization (WHO) joined in this refusal, and added one more reason: “It increases inequality.” If the rich countries begin to put booster shots instead of donating doses to the rest of the underdeveloped planet, “we will look back with anger and shame,” denounced Michael Ryan, WHO chief of emergencies.

Doctors Without Borders (MSF) has also been very blunt on this issue: “It would be inconceivable to offer people already fully vaccinated another dose before protecting more people with the first.” The NGO warns of a “dramatic global imbalance” in the distribution of vaccines and of a “maneuver” – by the EU in its negotiation – that “represents pure profit for pharmaceutical corporations.”

Javier Padilla, a family doctor specializing in Public Health, shares this position. “It is not reasonable to start talking about the third dose even before a very important part of the world population, mainly low-income countries, has been able to put the first doses,” he says.

It is not reasonable to start talking about the third dose even before a very important part of the world population has been able to put the first dosesJavier Padilla

According to data collected by Our World in Data, 27% of the world’s population has already received at least one dose against covid, but in developing countries that percentage drops to 1.1%. Against this, countries such as the United States, Israel, the United Kingdom or Spain have around 60% of their population with at least one injection. John McConnell, editor-in-chief of the prestigious scientific journal The Lancet, indicated in an interview with BBC Brazil that until 2023 there will be no vaccines available to everyone if the current rate continues.

Neither García Rojas nor Padilla rule out that in the future it will be necessary to put this dose of memory, as pointed out by Minister Darias, but for Javier Padilla, before raising this possibility, two items should be met: that there are studies that demonstrate its need and that has vaccinated “the entire population of the entire world.”

If there are still infections, there is a greater risk that new variants resistant to current vaccines will emerge.

Even for ‘selfish’ reasons, rich countries should be interested in having their less affluent counterparts vaccinate their populations. “If there are still infections, mainly in developing countries, there is a greater risk of new variants emerging, and more possibilities that these new variants are more resistant to current vaccines”, warns García Rojas.

The unknown: how long immunity lasts

There are more reasons not to run as much. One of the main unknowns that must be revealed in this matter has to do with the duration of immunity. Some preliminary data indicate that the level of antibodies falls after the first six months, but experts warn that the body’s immune response goes further, and also includes cellular immunity, more powerful than antibodies.

“At the moment, the data indicate that immunity with the vaccine is reasonably long-lasting,” celebrates Padilla. Therefore, time should pass and study this answer before deciding when to give a third dose, if at all. Perhaps “after a year or two,” suggested Soumya Swaminathan, senior scientist at the World Health Organization, “but not six months after the first dose, for which there is no evidence, he clarified.

In addition, it would also be necessary to understand if having passed the virus confers some type of immunity different from that offered by the vaccine, something that is still unknown, adds Padilla. “There is still a long way to go,” repeats the doctor.

If yes … who to revaccinate?

The one who has already stepped forward is (surprise!) Israel. Their preliminary data suggest that infections with the delta variant are being more frequent among those who were vaccinated more than six months ago, and the country has already begun applying a third dose of Pfizer to some cancer patients and organ transplant recipients. , people who a priori have a weaker immune system.

Maybe only the most vulnerable population should be revaccinated

Marcos López Hoyos, president of the Spanish Society of Immunology (SEI), does not see this option with bad eyes. “In some cases of solid organ transplantation it has been shown that the production of antibodies falls [pasado un tiempo tras la vacuna]”, Explains López Hoyos. The immunologist recommends “doing an immunological assessment” of each patient to see if, despite the drop in antibodies, cellular immunity is maintained, but he does not rule out the need to put a third dose in this specific sector. On the other hand, “in the general population, today there is good protection, so it should not be considered now,” he clarifies.

The president of the Spanish Vaccination Association agrees that “perhaps only the most vulnerable population should be revaccinated”, although he insists that it is still only “another element of reflection”, since “today there is no scientific evidence that justify this ”, reiterates García Rojas.

The anger of the WHO

It is not the first time that the health authorities have given rich countries a slap on the wrist in this pandemic – the WHO has already reproached them for vaccinating adolescents when the rest of the world population does not have doses for the most vulnerable – but it seems This time they have raised the tone, even pointing to big pharmaceuticals.

Soumya Swaminathan was very clear in mid-July: WHO’s recommendations for a third booster dose will be “based on science and data, not on [lo que digan] individual companies ”.

It cannot be that the decision on a third dose will be made by the CEO of Pfizer

Javier Padilla agrees with her in all terms. “It cannot be that the decision on a third dose is going to be made by the CEO of Pfizer instead of the public health authorities,” he says. Padilla once again emphasizes the lack of data and the ethical question of global justice, but also recognizes a third leg in this dilemma: “The power relationship between public health authorities and whoever sells the vaccine.”

It is estimated that Pfizer will earn more than 21,000 million euros during 2021 with its vaccine, and Moderna 12,300 million. So far, they have flatly refused to release patents and, according to data collected by MSF, Pfizer / BioNTech has only destined 11% of its deliveries to low and middle income countries, either directly or through Covax; in the case of Moderna, the percentage is even lower, barely reaching 0.3%.

Spain’s negotiations for the purchase of booster doses, in the hands of the EU, include contract agreements of 1.8 billion euros with Pfizer and 480 with Moderna.

