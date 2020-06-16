After the presentation of the Playstation 5 On June 11, one of the topics that continues to generate conversation is his huge size. The dimensions are huge when compared to previous generations of the platform. In fact, the ResetEra community determined that could be 38 centimeters tall, probably more. It seems like it won’t be difficult for you to become the largest console in history. However, its measures have a reason for being, and Sony itself has wanted to explain it.

The dimensions of the console have to do with thermal performance, according to the vice president of UI and UX of Sony

Matt MacLaurin, vice president of UI and UX at Sony, took advantage of a post on LinkedIn to discuss the design of the PlayStation 5 and, of course, its large size. As expected, the dimensions of the console have to do with thermal performance. And it is that the hardware will have a processor and a GPU significantly more powerful than those offered by the PlayStation 4 Pro – not to mention the standard model. In consecuense, the heat generated will be greater.

« I am really impressed with this design, however in today’s times, people are looking for portability and convenience. Why make the new product bigger and bulkier? It’s a thermal issue, » MacLaurin said, adding: » This generation are small supercomputers. While the 7nm processor offers incredible thermal performance given the power, the latter is very extreme. The technology is still so new that generates a lot of heat, so we need space to dissipate it«

The manager is aware that the design is dividing opinions, but it is a reaction that Sony contemplated. Despite the fact that a large number of concepts circulated on the Internet prior to the presentation, the reality is that none of them had paid attention to the ventilation system. Experts had already anticipated that Sony and Microsoft would design their consoles with the ventilation as main pillar, so it was. The Xbox Series X will bet on a monolithic design to expel heat on top.

On the PlayStation 5 we could already see that its vents extend, on both sides, from the upper region to the front. However, we do not know how it works internally. These are technical details that Sony still has to reveal to us; it will surely do so in the coming months. MacLaurin also said that the design of the PS5 will allow to offer special editions like we have never seen before in the brand. The operating system interface, meanwhile, will receive a complete facelift.