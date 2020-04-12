The Fiend, a well-built, but poorly managed character

When Bray Wyatt returned with his new promo style based on alternating comic moments with cryptic and indecipherable ones, everyone he knew instantly that something big was coming.

We didn’t know what The Fiend’s goal would be. Sometimes it was implied that, like any normal fighter, winning a belt. Other times Bray hinted in his videos that his goal was to avenge his past.

WWE has never quite known how to handle the character. His bouts with the famous red light enveloping the stadium, victories in which The Fiend was crushed, but he would get up out of nowhere to apply the Mandible Claw …

The WWE Universe will never forget that fight against Rollins that had to be stopped despite being a Hell in a Cell, much less still how the public sang in favor of AEW after finishing this contest.

Merchandising played an essential role

The reality is that the character, like that of The Undertaker at the time, had a lot of impact on audiences. The masks sold well, as did the custom belts with Wyatt’s face. WWE proved once again that in the end, this is a business.

That is why Bray received the championship without hardly giving good fights, that is why he continued his reign even though the only one who was able to stand up to him was Daniel Bryan and that is why The alternative to Roman Reigns in this 2020 is once again The Fiend.

What is not well understood is why he lost to Goldberg. The credibility of Wyatt and The Fiend as a character was greatly touched after that brief battle.

A new setback for Wyatt

If we consider that he will have a fight against Strowman for the title, two situations can be expected, and none is good for the future of The Fiend:

Bray loses to Strowman and loses what little credibility he has left

Wyatt regains the title to… lose it again when Reigns returns?

The Fiend will inevitably lose againWe do not know why WWE is trying to keep him in the starting scene.

