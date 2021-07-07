Why is whole wheat flour better than white?

The whole wheat flour it is much better than white. We have heard this thousands of times. In fact, a lot has been fought so that all supermarkets have products such as bread made entirely with this type of flour. But why? What have the whole wheat flour that the others do not have?

Information is key when it comes to feeding ourselves. We may not resort to whole wheat flour if they simply tell us that it is healthier than the refined one. But if we understand the reason, making the decision will be easier, because we will be clear about what we will achieve with it.

The theme is similar to the choice between juices or whole fruit, because it also goes from sugars and insulin. This is everything you need to know about the science behind whole wheat flour.

The parts of whole wheat flour

Whole wheat flour differs from white from the moment of grinding. In the first, the grains are crushed to leave them in the form of flour, but the three parts that compose them, called pericarp, germ and endosperm. The first, also known as saved, is the outer layer that covers the grain and is characterized by having fiber, vitamins and minerals. The second constitutes the embryo. That is, the part from which a new plant would have emerged. Its main nutrients are lipids. And finally, the endosperm is the central part, consisting mainly of starch.

White flour is much more refined

In the case of White flour, this much more refined, since when it is ground any remainder of the bran and the germ is eliminated, leaving only the endosperm.

This makes it nutritionally much poorer, since we lose fiber, vitamins, minerals and lipids and we are left with only starch. In addition, precisely that starch is a problem if it is abused. This is a macromolecule formed in turn by two glucose-based polymers, called amylose and amylopectin. Ultimately, when consumed, it breaks down into many subunits of glucose, which is the sugar that our cells use mostly for energy. Up to here, everything could be fine. The more glucose, the more energy.

The problem is that when we consume it, it passes directly into the blood and it is necessary for a hormone to be released, called insulin, to help cells capture the glucose they need. If this occurs in large quantities and frequently, this sugar will not only accumulate, and may lead to fat reserves, more and more insulin will also be needed, as the cells will get used to it. These spikes in insulin are not good and can lead to problems such as type 2 diabetes.

To prevent this from happening, it is important that not too much glucose is absorbed at one time. In the case of fruits, it is better to eat them whole, so that the fiber that would be eliminated in the juice helps the glucose to be released more slowly. In the potatoes, for example, which also have large amounts of starch, it is advisable not to eat them alone, but mixed with other foods rich in fiber, such as vegetables. And for flours, whole wheat flour will always be better, because it has the fiber of the bran.

All in perspective

Logically, if one day we make a cake with refined flourWe will not be condemning our health, as it will be something specific. In fact, flour is not the only problem here, since these types of desserts also tend to contain added sugars and fats that make the whole recipe unhealthy.

Of course, we can make the cake with whole wheat flour And it will be a little better, but the rest of the ingredients will continue to make it something that should not be consumed regularly.

However, for foods that are consumed much more frequently, such as bread, things change. In these cases, it is advisable to resort to options made with whole wheat flour. That says that it is made with multigrain, seeds or sourdough it does not do better, although sometimes marketing leads us to think that it does. We must check on the label that, indeed, all the flour that has been used is integral. Thus, we will contribute to having healthier eating habits. Because, after all, to eat well we should not resort to diets. Much less if they are known as miracle diets. The key is to know what we eat and understand the mechanisms that make some ingredients healthier than others. In this way, we will have a lot of cattle.

