Why is Wetaca still not giving answers 24 hours after its crisis?

Almost 24 hours later, those affected by the bad batch of Wetaca – the popular home delivery tupper company – have no answer about what happened. The administrative silence It has been established in the environment of a company that had been quite active in social networks as a result of an intense media campaign. Beyond a mass email and vague responses to users, the reality is that nothing is clear yet on the table.

Yesterday, Wednesday, Wetaca sent an email pointing out that the customers who made an order this week should proceed to throw away the tuppers that they had not consumed so far. According to the text, clinical analysis of the week they did not meet the quality standard. For this reason, they pointed out, they requested that they be discarded and not consumed. And so far the data.

¿What specific products? Therein lies the nuance of the matter. The fact that a food company detects a specific problem is a matter of statistics for someone in the sector. It is not something positive for your brand image, but it is possible. The biggest complaint from users is the lack of information that has been provided to those affected.

Most of the orders had already been fully consumed

Wetaca does not specify what product or tupper is the one with the fault; neither of the problem in question. All in a letter with more than 40 weekly offer products. An essential point since giving the notice on a Wednesday afternoon, most of the orders had already been fully consumed. These, according to the mail, correspond to orders placed between June 18 and 23. Others, possibly in good condition, have gone to the trash.

It is uncertainty the biggest complaint, in any case. Hypertext has tried to contact Wetaca in various ways, but has not received a response at the time of writing. Some users have not seen the doubts generated by the statement resolved either. Others, who have received a response from the company, are not happy with the continuity of the ambiguity. “We are still conducting quality standard tests,” they point out in an email that this medium has had access to. As soon as they have more information, they will contact those affected.

In any case, some customers claim to have suffered the consequences of having eaten something bad. Others point out that have not registered any side effects, despite being afraid of the situation and the uncertainty; especially those who have previous pathologies. Some more pragmatic, and without health problems, are happy to return the amount of the order of the week. It is the doubt about the process that has sown the seed among some clients who now doubt the company.

I believe that more than quality control they have received complaints from sick people and they have acted … In my office we have two colleagues with stomach problems since Tuesday … and they are very worried – Gizmo (@gizmorabioso) June 24, 2021

I am sick because of you and you do not have the decency to respond quickly and give specific information about what has happened. I have been with serious problems for days, I also have other delicate health conditions and without information about what has contaminated me, it is difficult to proceed. – DESCOSIDO (@descosido_) June 24, 2021

In this line, and reviewing the notices of the AESAN (the Spanish Agency for Food Safety and Nutrition) dependent on the Ministry of Health, up to this moment no health alert communication has been registered. Neither in the general notices, nor in those corresponding to the specific search by companies.

This last piece of information is essential. Mario Sánchez, food technologist, explains to Ezanime.net that, if there was a serious problem, the AESAN would have been notified immediately. This indicates that, regardless of the uncertainty, “when food safety failures occur, a message of this style is usually given to customers, especially to avoid excessive alarm. Sometimes there really is no reason to be alarmed, but at other times there is “.

A great disinfection between hands, the only data so far

When in doubt about which came first, the chicken or the egg, Wetaca points out to this user that “no client this week had contacted us for symptoms of discomfort or intoxication and it was because of the quality standards tests that the alarm was raised “. With this, Wetaca would be trying appease the voices They suggest that the clients themselves have warned that something was wrong. And not so much because of the control processes managed by the company itself.

Wetaca does not give details of what has happened, but one of its clients is given a relevant piece of information: they are proceeding to comprehensive disinfection measures of the facilities to be able to begin to prepare the dishes of the orders that are closed tonight.

This, in any case, is not indicative of anything for Sánchez. “What can be wrong can be many things, from a broken the cold chain up to microbiological detection above what is established.

It is probably the latter, but the risk is not too high, “he adds. Given the reason why it has been registered the problem afterwards, the expert also explains his point of view:

“It looks like they have identified the food safety failure later. It is likely that routine tests before and during production have not identified problems, but after the final product has been shipped. These tests are frequent, but normal. that nothing happens since the preventive measures are in charge of ensuring it “. Mario Sanchez

Which is not to say, in any case, that tests are not carried out during the process. Which, according to the expert, may have given favorable results.

The food delivery problem beyond Wetaca

Wetaca’s case of spoiled food batches is a landmark case in a growing industry. Mainly since the beginning of the pandemic in 2020. With the massive growth of delivery, also a new problem: food safety transcends the controls of a premises or establishment. Now its shadow extends to transport.

In this sector, “transportation depends on agencies external to the brand itself that carry the final consumer,” says Sánchez, so “control should be very exhaustive.” Cold transport, he explains, is one of the most delicate points of these business and production models. No matter how much production is cared for, if the delivery is not correct, “the food will be unsafe.” For this reason, he concludes, “we must guarantee companies that work with cold transport agencies and that they accredit it.”

