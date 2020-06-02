A person with vitiligo is susceptible to experiencing stress and social anxiety due to their condition

The pigmentation of human skin is noticeably affected by vitiligo, a skin disease that generates very visible changes in our appearance.

And although this is a much more common condition than you might think, there is still a lot of misinformation and stigma surrounding the disease. That is why we will talk a little more about it here.

What is Vitiligo?

According to the Mayo Clinic, vitiligo is a disease that generates loss of color in some areas of the skin. This disease intervenes sensitively on melanin, which is the compound that determines the color of human skin.

The skin of any part of the human body can be affected by vitiligo, which can also affect the hair and the inside of the mouth. It is also possible for a color change to occur in the retina.

Beyond the above, vitiligo does not generate symptoms that put human life at risk, although one of its possible complications is the skin cancer.

Vitiligo causes

Photo: Shutterstock

Vitiligo begins after melanin deficiency, the pigment that gives color to the skin. This occurs when melanocytes die or stop producing melanin. As time goes by, they start to appear white spots on some areas of the skin.

It is not known how or why the melanocytes stop working, but some hypotheses are used. For example, it is thought that a disorder can cause the immune system attacks the melanocytes when considering them harmful cells for the body.

A second hypothesis points to a trigger event, such as a sunburn, a major episode of stress, exposure to industrial chemicals, and so on. Vitiligo is also thought to be determined by a hereditary factor.

Vitiligo does not seriously impact our state of health, but that does not prevent it from being a uncomfortable disease and that significantly affects our self-esteem and the image we have of ourselves, which is why many resort to treatments to counteract their effects.

.