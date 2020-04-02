Apr 2 (.) – COVID-19 has so far been much more deadly in New Orleans than in the rest of the United States, and the death rate is much higher in the Louisiana state city than in New York.

Doctors, health officials, and available data say that high levels of obesity in New Orleans and related problems could be a major factor.

“We are just sicker,” said Rebekah Gee, who until January was Louisiana’s secretary of health and now heads the division of health services at Louisiana State University. “We had huge health care disparities before this pandemic, one can imagine that they are now widening.”

Along with New York and Seattle, New Orleans has emerged as one of the first serious outbreaks of coronavirus in the United States, making it a case for analysis in an attempt to tackle and curb the disease.

Among the most alarming points, doctors working in the city of Louisiana point to the death rate, which is almost three times higher than in New York and four times higher than in Seattle, according to publicly revealed data.

New Orleans residents suffer from obesity, diabetes, and hypertension at rates higher than the national average, conditions that doctors and health officials say can make patients more vulnerable to COVID-19, the highly contagious disease that can lead to lethal respiratory failure.

97% of people who have died from the coronavirus in Louisiana had pre-existing conditions, according to the local health department. Diabetes appears in 40% of cases of death, obesity in 25%, chronic kidney disease in 23% and heart problems in 21%.

New Orleans could be a harbinger of the potential death toll from the pandemic in other parts of the southern and midwestern United States with high rates of obesity, diabetes and high blood pressure.

And other factors could contribute to the high death toll from COVID-19, ranging from access to health care and the quality of hospital services to the prevalence of other conditions such as respiratory conditions, according to health authorities.

