Red Bull is filming day at Silverstone today with RB16

Surprised that the team only tries Alex Albon

Max Verstappen, a Red Bull driver, will not be participating in his team’s filming day at the Silverstone circuit today. The one from the Netherlands preferred not to travel to the United Kingdom to take part in these tests.

The Red Bull team has scheduled a filming day at Silverstone today to warm up the engines, prepare for the start of the season and adapt to the new normal. Unlike many of its rivals, such as Mercedes or Ferrari, who have used the 2018 cars, those of Milton Keynes have put their 2020 weapon on the track.

At the wheel of the RB16 is Alex Albon. His partner, Max Verstappen, will not drive the car as he is not present on the circuit.

The reason? The covid-19. The pandemic has caused many governments to limit entry to foreigners and one of them has been that of the United Kingdom, which imposes a mandatory 14-day isolation on anyone outside the British borders.

Professional athletes are not excluded from this rule and Max Verstappen, a resident of Monaco, should have gone through it. To have arrived at the event on time, Max should have landed on British soil in early June. With this requirement in the United Kingdom, Max and the team have agreed that it was best not to travel, according to the American website Motorsport.com.

Verstappen will be one of the few pilots who have not tested before the restart. Hamilton and Bottas were the first with the 2018 Mercedes at Silverstone, while Daniel Ricciardo was able to drive the Renault RS18 in Austria a few weeks ago. McLaren recently put its two drivers, Carlos Sainz and Lando Norris, at the wheel of an F3 to take up time on track, while Ferrari gave Charles Leclerc and Sebastian Vettel the opportunity to ride the Mugello circuit.

