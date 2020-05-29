A rather curious situation has been seen in several cities in the United States, since hundreds of electric bicycles belonging to Jump are in the recycling bins.

The characteristic red two-wheelers powered by Uber now parading as scrap metal.

The mobility platform has decided to take this action, after selling its Jump division to the scooter company Lime.

In a statement, Lime acknowledged that they have not agreed or behind the recycling operation of these bicycles.

"We have not recycled any of the Jump electric bikes in our fleet and are committed to scaling and operating them during this critical time," a Lime spokesperson told CNBC. "We plan to work with Uber to find sustainable ways to donate and reuse the remaining electric bikes in your inventory."

The Bike Share Museum shared a photo of Seattle’s Jump fleet: Several electric bicycles are seen, with their lithium-ion batteries removed, ready to be sold as scrap metal.

EXCLUSIVE: New, close-up pictures of the Seattle JUMP 5.5 fleet show that every single bike has * already had their 36V Li-Ion battery removed, * so the manpower existed to do that prior to sending them to scrap. The extent of the waste is unfathomable. pic.twitter.com/zT3nRhYNAs & mdash; Bike Share Museum (@bikesharemuseum) May 26, 2020

Bike Durham, a North Carolina bicycle advocacy group, said on Twitter that they would be happy to take these Jump bikes: "Our local bike cooperative @DurhamBikeCoOp has been able to reuse many old bikes @ridespin that were donated. Contact us @Uber! Let's make better use of these bikes."

