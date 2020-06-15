© (Alex Brandon / Associated Press)

Polls have long been a favorite topic of President Trump’s Twitter, but lately he’s been more angry than boastful.

« They are called suppression polls, and they are published to lessen enthusiasm, » Trump recently wrote of polls conducted by CNN and other media outlets that show him behind Joe Biden. « Despite 3 1/2 years of fake witch hunts, we are winning, and we will show it on November 3! »

His bellicose tone comes when polls show the alleged Democratic candidate opening an 8-point lead nationwide against Trump and, most importantly, with small, but consistent leads, in key states like Michigan, Florida and Wisconsin.

« Given the size of his margin and the consensus among the polls, I think there is pretty strong evidence that Biden has a clear advantage, » said Charles Franklin, director of the Marquette Law School Survey in Milwaukee. « While the polls may be wrong, they would all have to be wrong » to exaggerate support for Biden.

Democrats are barely singing victory, at least openly. They remember very well their near certainty in 2016 that Hillary Clinton would win, an opinion reinforced by national polls (which were largely accurate) and some key state polls (which were not).

« Ignore the polls. We can’t take anything for granted in November, what’s at stake is too much, « Biden tweeted, along with a link to register to vote.

The missteps of four years ago have fueled the feeling that Trump’s true position may challenge conventional survey methods.

Right now in 2016, polls showed Clinton was outpacing Trump, albeit by a slightly narrower margin than Biden-Trump’s current one. Clinton largely maintained her lead in national polls until Election Day, and national polls reached 1 percentage point of her margin in the popular vote.

But the polling station decides the presidency, and state polls, including Franklin’s Marquette poll, failed to capture Trump’s narrow victories in the Democratic strongholds of Michigan, Pennsylvania, and Wisconsin, which catapulted him to the Oval Office.

In their evaluations, the pollsters identified a key problem with the state-level surveys: the lack of accountability of the education levels of the respondents.

« What we saw in 2016 was that, depending on education, they voted for very different candidates, particularly among white respondents, » said Josh Clinton (unrelated to the former presidential candidate), who teaches political science at Vanderbilt University and co-directs the school survey.

Trump performed especially well with white voters without college degrees, while his rival proved to be more popular among those with higher education levels. By ignoring those differences, pollsters underestimated support for Trump.

Now, Clinton said, state pollsters are more diligent in accounting for education levels, a change he believed would make those surveys more accurate.

Trump has little to cheer up in the latest opinion polls. Not only is Biden lagging behind, but a growing majority disapproves of his job performance. He scores poorly in his temperament and reliability, and more people prefer Biden in terms of his ability to handle the COVID-19 pandemic and race relations, two issues that have emerged at the top of the campaign agenda.

Additionally, the president’s numbers are declining among women and independents, two groups that cost Republicans control of the House in the 2018 midterm elections.

Older voters, who backed Trump in 2016, now say they prefer Biden. A recent poll by the Public Religion Research Institute found that 62% of white evangelical voters have favorable views on Trump, a decrease of 15 percentage points among that electorate.

Trump maintains a modest advantage in who voters trust to better manage the economy, an important indicator for a incumbent who has wagered much of his reelection speech on the strong performance of the stock market and the country’s low unemployment during the most of his mandate. But even there, the pandemic and the economic shutdown it required have lowered Trump’s approval rating.

The president seemed especially upset by a CNN poll released Monday that showed Biden with a sizable 14-point lead, based on responses from approximately 1,100 registered voters.

The Trump campaign demanded that the television station retract the poll and apologize; CNN rejected the request. The president tweeted a memo from a Republican pollster accusing CNN and other outlets of deliberately shutting out the number of Republicans likely to vote in November, thereby minimizing the president’s chances.

« The refusal to evaluate potential actual voters is creating an underestimation of Republicans, and therefore of Trump voters, » wrote pollster John McLaughlin. « It seems intentional. It’s exactly what the media did in 2016. Let’s prove them wrong again. «

The argument dates back to 2012, when Republicans rallied around a shadowy website that claimed to « misrepresent » polls showing Republican candidate Mitt Romney behind President Obama. The mathematical contortions were unfounded when Obama easily beat Romney, as polls had indicated.

« All those people who were making these John McLaughlin-style arguments in 2012 were completely wrong, » said Matt Barreto, a UCLA political scientist and Democratic pollster. « They had crazy ideas, and that’s exactly what it is. »

Despite the wealth of good news from polls for Biden, there are still warning signs for the suspected Democratic candidate. Polls suggest less than fervent enthusiasm for the former vice president among black voters, the backbone of the Democratic base.

« If the elections were to take place today, it wouldn’t look good for Biden » with that crucial group, said Ray Block Jr., professor of political science and African-American studies at Penn State University.

The risk to Biden is not that a significant number of black voters turn to Trump, but that they cannot vote at all. Recent protests against racial injustice in response to the murder of George Floyd by the Minneapolis police show that the black community is clearly motivated for political action, Block said. But, he warned, « it will be up to the Biden team to move forward, not against this push, but to seek the support of black voters. »

Trump has another advantage: Polls have shown his staunch base is more excited about the vote in November than Biden’s supporters. The now-president’s campaign will likely try to further reduce excitement for the Democrat as the election approaches by hitting Biden with negative publicity.

« By November, voters will have a choice, » said Neil Newhouse, a veteran Republican pollster. « They already know what they love and hate about Donald Trump. About that they are absolutely sure. What voters don’t know is what they love and hate about Joe Biden, and that’s what the campaign is about. «

There are almost five months left, enough time for voter sentiment to change.

« We should be very confident that Biden is ahead today, » said Mark Mellman, a Democratic strategist who conducted polls for the Bill Clinton and John Kerry presidential campaigns. But, he warned, « that’s not the same as saying that Biden will go to the front on election day. »