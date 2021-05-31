Why is there no photo of King Felipe VI getting vaccinated

Felipe VI, in an image from last April (Photo: GTRES)

Since the Royal House reported the vaccination of Felipe VI last Saturday at the WiZink Center in Madrid, the question has been repeated ad nauseam. And the photo? The monarch is a loose verse in the group of royals and international leaders who have immortalized the moment of the puncture.

Royal members such as William of England and Kate Middleton, Frederick of Denmark, Mohammed VI of Morocco and leaders such as Boris Johnson, Joe Biden or Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis have shared the moment on social networks. In France, the Minister of Health did not hesitate to put his chest out to go live with his first dose of AstraZeneca.

In Spain Ana Rosa Quintana also offered great detail. The queen of the mornings broadcast on her program the process from the tail to the final puncture and has not hesitated to criticize Felipe VI’s decision not to publish an image of the moment. Autonomous presidents such as Alberto Núñez Feijóo or Miguel Ángel Revilla and ministers such as Margarita Robles or Jose Luis Ábalos, have shared the photographs or have been captured patiently waiting for their turn.

For Gerardo Correas, president of the International School of Protocol, the decision is in total accordance with what Felipe and Letizia have been trying to convey since they ascended the throne. “The Royal House has a communication strategy that seeks to reflect the service to the country and the citizens of the monarch and his role of representation,” says the expert.

Correas indicates that the kings want to “intervene as little as possible” and points out that the fact that in Spain there are no problems for the population to be vaccinated does not make it essential for the king to photograph himself. “They have an obsession for not exceeding …

