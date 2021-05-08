Why is there no National Lottery draw this Saturday, May 8, 2021

The draw for the National lottery it is usually held every Thursday and Saturday. However, this time it will not be this May 8 when the draw takes place, but it is moved to this Sunday, May 9, as it is a special draw.

As reported by State Lotteries and Betting, it will be this May 9 at 9:00 p.m. when the Extraordinary Europe Day Giveaway, so that from that time on, the winning numbers will be known.

The issue consists of ten series of 100,000 notes each at 150 euros per note, divided into tenths of 15 euros. The total issue amounts to 150 million euros.

List of awards

The distribution of awards will be the following:

A First prize of 1,500,000 euros per series. Second prize of 300,000 euros per series. Third award of 150,000 euros per series 12 Prizes of 75,000 euros per series 40 prizes of 3,750 euros per series 1,100 prizes of 750 euros per series 5,000 prizes of 300 euros per series

