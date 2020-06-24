The researcher from the University of Jaén, Matías Reolid, presents The Earth: a privileged place for life, a work of scientific disclosure which is about close relationship between the origin and evolution of our planet, and of life on it.

Matías Reolid.

What conditions made it possible for life to appear? What factors make it possible for life to continue to exist on our planet? These questions are covered in this book, but also, the Extremophilous life chances on other planets and satellites of the Solar System.

The main extinctions that have happened in the history of life, in addition to the environmental changes that we are undergoing today, comparing them with some events in the past. Thus, the future of our planet and of our species is critically, scientifically and realistically examined, but avoiding alarms.

The origins of life

We’re getting closer to knowing the origins of life on our planet and even of being able to find life on other planets.

The moment this happens, a new scientific revolution will take place. The origins of life on our planet, surely, are equivalent to how they could have been on other planets, if possible. But as will be seen throughout the successive chapters, both the appearance of life on our planet and its survival have been conditioned by numerous factors that seem, many of them, to have coincided to make Earth an especially favorable place for life.

Even so, throughout the history of our planet, numerous catastrophic events have gripped the survival of ecosystems and have led to the mass extinction of numerous species.

On some occasions, such as in the late Paleozoic Era, life has been about to disappear. However, each of these global ecological catastrophes has led to a subsequent evolutionary radiation from survivors, which has been decisive for achieving current diversity and, of course, for us Homo sapiens to have made an appearance. Nonetheless, Homo sapiens has taken over the planet to unfortunately lead it to its catastrophe. Even in these moments, when science has advanced so much, the self-proclaimed sapiens proves not to be so much. Deep down, we still think that we are the center of creation.

How science advances thanks to exploration campaigns

This work also aims to show how science has advanced thanks to exploration campaigns that have opened the minds of numerous researchers and have been the germ for the subsequent development of great theories. This was the case with Charles Darwin’s expedition of the Beagle around the world or Alfred Wegener’s expeditions to the Arctic. Even today, scientists continue to make expeditions in search of new frontiers of knowledge, of discoveries.

But the barriers that we must overcome are greater than human physical capacities, since we are talking about knowing places as inaccessible as the ocean floor, our Solar System or our galaxy or, even more difficult, the deep interior of our planet. Man has developed radars, telescopes and other receivers to be able to unravel the mysteries of the seabed, the interior of the Earth or space. But, in addition, scientists have sent expeditions made up of rovers to the surface of Mars and probes to many other bodies in our Solar System. These expeditions are the great adventures of our time. After all, maybe sometimes we are sapiens.

Geology, Biology and Astronomy

These ideas and many others that unite different disciplines of Geology, Biology and Astronomy, are developed and integrated throughout 298 pages and seven chapters.

The first of them brings us closer to knowing the materials of which life is composed and to discuss what is really meant by Life.

The second chapter focuses on describing the main factors controlling earth dynamics, being undoubtedly the most geological chapter.

The third chapter describes those factors that have made life on Earth possible from its appearance to the present time in the context of the Milky Way and the Solar System, as well as those parameters of the Earth itself such as the planet’s internal heat, its size or the magnetic field.

The fourth chapter delves into the theories about the origin of life and how once it appeared, it evolved towards greater diversity and complexity.

The fifth chapter examines the possibilities of environments outside our planet in which life could have appeared at some point, comparing with the knowledge of the so varied and unfavorable habitats in which the extremophilic organisms live. Thus, Venus, Mars and some moons of Jupiter and Saturn, seem, nevertheless, to places where the possibility of finding extreme life could be housed remotely.

The sixth chapter returns us to Earth, to show how llife has not always been easy since different types of catastrophic events have caused large mass extinctions, among which are the famous ones that occurred at the end of the Permian and the end of the Cretaceous.

The last chapter describes the closest picture life on Earth and our society faces, and even how catastrophic events such as a major eruption or meteorological impact would affect it. Of course, they do not escape this examination of current events and future prospects, climate change, pollution or overexploitation of resources.

I like this:

I like Loading …

Related