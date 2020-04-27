There are two theories that point to how the Volkswagen Sedan became the Vocho, the most iconic car in Mexico and the world

exist cars that they have become a classic in the automotive industry, and that, their great popularity, has led them to conquer various territories on different continents. That is why they have received different names in each of the locations where they have been marketed.

Such is the case of Volksagen Sedan, or “Vocho”As the small rounded compact car that for many years dominated the world market is known in Mexico.

The original name of this model was Volkswagen Type 1, which it kept for many years in European territory, and where initially, the vehicle was designed to become the car of the German people, safe, efficient and above all, very economical.

According to the Motorpasion portal, when arriving in North American lands, the model received other names, for example, in North America the name was adopted Volkswagen Beetle, because its body looks a lot like that of a small beetle. In Mexico, the brand presented it in 1954 during the exhibition “Germany and its Industry” under the name of Volkswagen Sedan, although curiously it is a coupe.

The success of the Volkswagen Type 1 was so great that there were convertible versions and even a pick-up type.

Some time later, in Mexico, the car adopted the name of “Vocho”, A name that is still used today to refer to it, and there are two theories that indicate how it was named in this way and that has lasted for several years.

One theory suggests that Mexicans, accustomed to using contracting or simplifying names, decided to contract the name of Volkswagen, resulting in the word Vocho.

The other theory suggests that this name had its origin during the world wars in Europe, when the French began to use the word “Boche”, Which is translated into Spanish as“ donkey ”, to refer derogatory to the Germans.

Following the entry of the United States into World War II, in alliance with England, the Soviet Union, and France, the term Boche quickly became popular among allied forces, and American soldiers brought it to the American continent, where it quickly spread as a derogatory way of talking about the Germans both in the press and on the streets.

Returning to the aforementioned exhibition of “Germany and its industry” in Mexico, where Volkswagen Introducing the Sedan as a star model, Mexicans quickly began to use their wits, ignoring the brand’s official name and calling it “Bocho” or “Vocho” as a reference to what was the “Boches” car.

**********

It may interest you.

.