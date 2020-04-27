The Vehicle Identification Number is an alphanumeric code that specifically and uniquely identifies each car, just as if it were a fingerprint

All the cars have a VIN or Vehicle identification number, because it is a used code that provides identity to each vehicle and serves to verify its legality.

This code is made up of a series of numbers and letters that was introduced as a standard from 1980, because before that year there was no general rule regulating the identification of cars.

You may be able to confuse the chassis or rack number with the VIN, but they are not the same, since the chassis number is only part of the VIN.

The VIN recorded directly on the vehicle frame or on a nameplate with a die cutter. It is usually located in a visible place on the engine, in the lower part of the front window, in one of the pillars of the driver’s door and sometimes in the boot or under the driver’s or passenger’s mat.

This identification code is made up of 17 characters, eight of them are the frame number, however characters such as I, O, Q, and Ñ are not included to avoid confusion. According to the Motorpasion portal, the 17 characters are distributed according to 3 elements defined from the beginning:

. WMI: manufacturer identification representing the first three digits where the first is the country of the producing company based on the International Organization for Standardization (ISO).

. YOU (vehicle description section): six characters that collect information specific to the car in reference to the type of engine, chassis, fuel and other purely technical factors.

. VIS (vehicle identification section): consisting of eight characters; is the chassis number. The combination provides information on the year the car was manufactured, at which factory and on which production line.

The Vehicle Identification Number (NIV) is a unique sequence of alphanumeric identification, which allows authorities to validate the legal status of all cars in Mexican territory. 🚗 Take this information into account! #Secure ithttps: //t.co/JgfKU6QW1D pic.twitter.com/GyjWkEBVS2 – Secure it (@AseguraloMex) January 21, 2020

The car identification number it’s like the DNA strand of the vehicle That is why it is always reflected in the documentation (both the driving license and the technical sheet) and hence its importance when purchasing a car, because if the code does not match on the papers as in the car, the most likely is that try a unit with legal problems.

In Mexico, manipulation or alteration of the VIN carries penalties of six months to three years in prison.

**********

It may interest you.

.