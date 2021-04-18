Why is the vaccination card against COVID-19 given to each person important?



All people who are vaccinated against COVID-19 are given a card with information on the process.

Photo: Nathan Howard / Getty Images

When a person is vaccinated against COVID-19, the medical staff gives you a card where you write down information about your next appointment. That card is important for a number of reasons.

Kelly Moore, Deputy Director of the Immunization Action Coalition, told The Washington Post that everyone who received their first dose of vaccines should take care of that card.

“You must make a copy and keep it on file, not because it is the only record, but because it is the one you control”, he indicated.

This type of control is similar to the one granted for the childhood vaccination control, such as a record for parents, but in this case it is a form of personal control.

“These cards that are given to you when you get vaccinated are important… because they are your personal record of what you have had and they remind you when you should receive your next dose,” it says.

In fact, the suggestions of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) on how to obtain the vaccine indicate to the people who will receive the card, which includes the following information:

>> Name

>> Vaccine the person received

>> Vaccine batch

>> Date and place of vaccination

>> Date and place of next dose

Therefore, when you return for a second dose, the nursing staff will review the card, to make sure which dose to apply.

Some people get excited about the vaccine application and post a photograph of the card on social media, but it is recommended not to do so, due to the information it contains.

You have to save it

After receiving the second dose, people should keep that card in a safe place, for any new immunization instructions that are required.

For example, it is not confirmed, but people who get the Pfizer vaccine may need to come in for a third dose in 12 months, according to the pharmacist.

“It is not something that I recommend taking everywhere, at least not at this time, because it is not mandatory”, He says Michael Knight, Assistant Professor of Medicine and Patient Safety Officer at the George Washington University Associate School of Medicine.

The expert told the Post that in reference to the document being requested for public events, but it is not something that has been ordered at this time.

“I’d rather they keep it with their important documents,” Knight said.

The card can also be useful when traveling and, for example, Neysa Ernst, Nursing director for the Biocontainment Unit at Johns Hopkins Medicine, she notes that she keeps hers with her passport.