Why is the sky blue? This is the simple and straightforward explanation

Why is the sky blue? It is usually one of the most common people of one of the most present elements of nature. It is a curious doubt considering that the sky has multitudes of colors depending on a series of conditions such as the weather or the time.

Yes, the sky is blue for part of the day, but early in the morning it can be a very light blue, orange and red at dusk and dark gray at night. The blue tone is even different in different parts of the planet and is not only related to the location but also to the altitude or meteorological phenomena.

But the question remains: why is the sky blue? Especially if we take into account that the sun, which provides light to the planet, is a light yellow color that leaves you blind if you look directly at it. But all of this has a simple scientific explanation.

Why is the sky blue? It all has to do with the waves and the atmosphere

To answer the question we first have to remember how the atmosphere around planet Earth is composed. This is a mix of:

78% nitrogen21% oxygen1% argon and water vapor

In addition there are suspended dust particles, ice crystals, minimal traces of other gases. We also have to take into consideration one more thing: the density of the atmosphere changes depending on the height. And as we explained before: that affects the color of the sky.

The rays of light, in space, in total vacuum, travel in a straight line, but once they enter the Earth’s atmosphere they meet these elements, causing the behavior to change.

The red sky also during sunset and dusk is explained by the same phenomenon of the blue sky.

The way in which its behavior is modified will depend — simply and simply — on two things: the wavelength of the light and the elements it encounters.

Sunlight, in fact, is an electromagnetic wave with different lengths, some of which we can see, corresponding to red, orange, yellow, green, blue, and violet.

So if the dust particles and / or water droplets are considerably larger than the wavelength of light, they will act as mirrors and reflect the light in different directions, but without changing the color.

But if the molecules suspended in the atmosphere are smaller than the wavelength of the photons of light, they absorb it and emit it again in different directions due to the electrical polarization of the particles.

This process is known as dispersal. Particles in the atmosphere are especially efficient at scattering light with a short wavelength, that is, the one we visualize in blue.

That is why the sky as we see it during the day is blue. This process was first explained by John William Strutt, third Baron of Rayleigh, in 1871 and is therefore known as the Rayleigh scattering

So why is the sky red and not blue at sunset?

The different phases of scattering of light from the Sun, based on the proximity to the surface and the change in density of the atmosphere

Rayleigh scattering also explains why the sky is red and not blue at sunset. This is because, as the Sun is closer to the horizon and the Earth’s surface, the atmosphere is denser.

That is why the rays that reach our eyes are already depleted of short wavelength photons, corresponding to the color blue. But the remaining waves, those that do reach us, correspond to longer and less scattered lengths.

And this is, ultimately, the explanation why we have such beautiful sunsets and a spectacular blue sky.

