Voice assistants are becoming more and more of a fundamental and helpful tool for many users and now, a new feature for Siri proves it.

In this way, it is not surprising that more and more companies are interested in adding this technology in some of their business areas.

THE voice market

According to Adobe, 91 percent of companies are already investing in strategies that integrate these technologies. Onlim points out that by 2023 there would be eight billion devices of this type in the world.

This has generated interesting business potential around this technology. In fact, according to Report Linker, the global market would be worth $ 5.4 billion by 2024.

What is interesting about this is understanding the way in which consumers use these resources.

Today, the use of these programs is based on some simple tasks. According to Market Watch, most people use this software to play music, know the weather, or for fun questions. HP adds that they can also be used to help manage productivity and order products or services.

However, as technology advances and adapts to the needs of the market (even temporary) we see assistants such as Siri or Alexa.

« Siri, I’m going to be arrested »

The clearest example has come these days. The « Siri, I’m going to be arrested » feature has become especially popular in markets like the United States, following recent events related to police brutality.

When Apple users dictate the phrase « Hey Siri, they are going to arrest me » a new function works to block any material that is playing, lower the screen brightness, activate the « Do not disturb » mode and activate the front camera to start a video recording.

Additionally, this system sends a message to a previously assigned contact to let them know of the user’s current situation and location.

Once the recording stops, send a copy of the video to the designated contact and offer the option to send a copy via iCloud or Dropbox.

It is important to mention that this function is not new (dates from 2018) and that to make use of it, users must download the “Shortcuts” application.

The above is just a sample of how voice tool applications start to diversify, which opens an interesting path for developers.

Social impact

The impact, influence and revolution that this technology means for the industry will be evident in other economic sectors, while the daily life of the consumer will also undergo radical changes.

This last premise will become more relevant in the years to come, as the role of these intelligent elements that are integrated into the dynamics of consumer interaction with the world around them evolves from assistants to true virtual partners.

Although this may sound like the theme of a science fiction movie, the reality is that there are more and more signs that speak of the birth of relationships beyond the functional ones between artificial intelligence tools and consumers.

For example, Gartner’s conclusions predict that by 2020 the average person will have more conversations with bots than with their spouse.

