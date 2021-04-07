Why is the semiconductor crisis affecting cars so much?

Enlarge

ACD April 6, 2021

The semiconductor shortage is affecting the auto industry, but why is this happening?

It is a well-known fact in the industry and that the potential car buyer is already beginning to suffer in the form of waiting. We talk about the global shortage of semiconductor chips and other logistical problems.

This is not a trivial problem. The shortage of semiconductor chips will mean the manufacture of one million fewer cars worldwide, which will cost the industry $ 61 billion (more than 50,000 million euros) only in this quarter.

The crisis began at the beginning of the pandemic

The problem arose a year ago, when the pandemic began. The automakers, at that time, reduced their orders for semiconductor chips, figuring that they couldn’t build as many new cars as they originally thought.

When the market is recovering (more in some countries than others), automakers have found that chip vendors are now “busy” with other industries. The companies that manufacture consumer electronic products, such as computers, mobile phones and video game consoles, unlike the automobile industry, have experienced an increase in their sales and production in the last 12 months. precisely because of the coronavirus.

Now, the shortage of chips has reached the supply of vehicles in dealerships and trend is unlikely to change anytime soon. Thus, the wait to buy certain cars, especially those that are not in stock, or the models that have just been released, can be increased.

Another added problem is that the companies supplying this type of chips they see more advantageous their sale to producers of consumer technology, since these semiconductors pay better, than the auto industry itself.

The list of automakers affected and that have announced production delays includes Toyota, Honda, Nissan, Volkswagen, Mercedes, Mitsubishi, General Motors, Seat, Fiat, Peugeot and Ford.