Why is the refrigerator door not a good place for eggs?

In what part of the fridge you keep the eggs? The answer to this question may seem like a no-brainer. After all, it is in the door where you will find the tray with the egg cup destined to place them. However, if your answer has been that, it turns out that you have been making a mistake all your life. food safety.

It is because these foods are very sensitive to microbial growth and changes in temperature do not suit them at all. The refrigerator door is the place where these changes are most noticeable every time we open and close the appliance. Therefore, they could easily become contaminated. But then where do we have to store them exactly?

Food safety on fridge shelves

The food safety it’s one of those matters that we think we control until we start reading a little about it.

We are increasingly aware of the problem of eating raw eggs, but we still lack knowledge of food safety

In the case of eggs, thanks to a multitude of scientific popularizers, today we are much more aware. But sometimes not enough.

For example, in a survey conducted in 2017, participants were asked if they consumed raw eggs. 84% said no, showing clear knowledge on this topic. However, when asked if they used to lick a spatula filled with raw sponge dough or any other similar product, 86% admitted to having done so.

Something similar occurs with the issue of eggs in the fridge. We know that they are foods that should not be kept raw, that hands must be washed after handling and that it is important to clean the surfaces on which they are used. But we still keep them at the door. And it is not entirely our fault, since the egg cup from the refrigerator is still there.

Therefore, we must ignore the place where this utensil is placed and arrange the eggs in its original container, at the bottom of the fridge, if possible on the upper shelf.

Condensation thing

Photo by Jakub Kapusnak on Unsplash

Eggs have a porous shell on which there may be a multitude of microorganisms, such as bacteria of the genus Salmonella. The sudden changes in temperature By opening and closing the refrigerator door, they help to generate condensation droplets, which can drag microbes into the egg through the pores.

This is the reason why in supermarkets they are at room temperature. If they were in the refrigerator, we would keep them at room temperature on the way home and, once there, we would put them back in the cold, we would be favoring that process that we want to avoid so much.

Changes in temperature favor condensation, which penetrates the pores of the shell

It is also the reason why it is discouraged wash the eggs when purchased. In fact, we should not manipulate them until the moment we are going to use them. The correct thing to do is to put the closed container in the fridge and remove the eggs one by one as we need them, without removing the entire box every time we need them.

Other tips for the correct handling of eggs

In addition to everything related to temperature changes on the refrigerator doorWe must also avoid cross contamination with eggs.

Therefore, it is important to continue other measures, how not to shell them in the same container in which we are going to shake, do the latter gently to avoid splashing and, of course, wash all surfaces and utensils employees. In addition, we ourselves will have to wash our hands every time we use eggs, even if we do not get stained with the inside. The simple fact of touching the shell already makes it necessary to wash, no matter how much it seems to us at first glance that they are clean.

In short, our conception of eggs has changed over the years. Little by little they have gotten rid of that Sanbenito with which they carried in relation to cholesterol. Today we know that its moderate consumption is totally correct in a healthy diet. But they are also very good. We can enjoy them in a multitude of ways: omelette, poached, fried, cooked … Let’s enjoy them in all their versions, but always trying to be safe.

Related