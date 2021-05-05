Why is the rainbow curved and not straight?

For each person, the view of the rainbow will be different, that is, in each position, we will see a different rainbow, Well, if you move a little to one side, the light will no longer come from the same drops of water, but from those next to it, resulting in a different rainbow. Each color has a different wavelength. For example, violet light has a much shorter wavelength than red light. The shorter the wavelength of the color, the more it changes direction. Therefore, violet light changes direction more than green light. And the yellow light changes direction more than the red light.

The circle (or semicircle) is due to a collection of droplets suspended in the atmosphere that are capable of concentrating scattered light at deviation angles of 40-42 degrees from the original path of sunlight. Thus, the range of angles at which raindrops are reflected is the real reason that rainbows are curved. These droplets actually form a circular arc, and each droplet within the arc scatters the light and reflects it back to the viewer.

Once it is clear to us that rainbows are circles, we can understand that raindrops flash the rays of the rainbow at an angle of 42 degrees from the point directly opposite the sun. Thus, all the drops that produce rainbow sparkles are on the surface of a cone with the tip in your eye.

