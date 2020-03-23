Why is The Police one of the most important bands in reggae history?

When we think of reggae, as a reflection as natural as breathing, our minds travel to the magical Caribbean. Its warm tropical climate influenced by the humidity of its turquoise blue sea and its fresh northeast winds. Zooming in a little closer on the map, our thoughts are manifested in Jamaica, a small island of just over 2.5 million inhabitants and 1,020 km of coastline. A small piece of land that, unlike its size, has done gigantic things for world music.

If we turn to see the history of rock and punk, as with reggae, we go back to an island. A much bigger and much colder one. An island that exchanges the Caribbean sun for cloudy days and constant rain. We automatically transport ourselves to the United Kingdom, one of the cradles of western civilization and the cornerstone of modern music. Today, it is really difficult to think of a genre of music that has not been touched by the genius of what the British did since the 1960s.

Regardless of the band or artist you listen to today, somehow you will find The Beatles in there. You will surely find something from Pink Floyd, Led Zeppelin or The Cure in their lyrics, rhythms or melodies. With infallibility you will find influence from The Rolling Stones, the Sex Pistols, The Clash, The Who or The Smiths to name a few. However, and even with a touch of irony, it was the small Caribbean island that would influence one of the most important British rock bands in all history: The Police.

At the same time that John Lennon, Paul McCartney, George Harrison and Ringo Starr changed the course of music with their debut album Please Please Me, Bob Marley did the same with The Wailers and his album The Wailing Wailers. And while reggae started as a metamorphosis illustrated by the organ mix started by Bunny Lee and Jimmy Cliff, appearing on Clancy Eccles’ 1967 transitional singles “Say What You’re Saying” and Lee’s “People Funny Boy” “Scratch” Perry in ’68, it was Marley who with just two records put reggae on the world scene in ’70.

With an exquisite fusion of sounds between ska and rocksteady, and using elements such as the accentuation of off-beat, they made even the icons of rock turn to see their creation and include some of their rhythms in the song of 68 “Ob- La-Di, Ob-La-Da ”. Like The Beatles, countless bands were influenced by reggae, yet The Police was shaped by its essence. So much so that today they are known as the creators of reggae-punk.

“Punk and reggae have always gotten along because they share the same political and social concerns,” said Jimmy Cliff when speaking of his album Rebirth in 2012. A statement that was made clear 34 years earlier when Sting, Andy Summers and Stewart Copeland They released their debut album Outlandos d’Amour with a clear idea of ​​combining reggae with the emerging British rock and punk scene. Bearing in mind that The Police appropriated this Jamaican movement, we also have to say that they returned the favor by doing so with so much respect and majesty. Not for nothing, The Police is considered a fundamental band in the reggae timeline. One as important as all the musicians of the Rastafarian movement of the 70s.

Outlandos d’Amour from ’78, is an album, although it incorporates reggae, pop and other elements of what would eventually become the final sound of the band, is dominated by punk influences. It starts with “Next To You”, a song with a great guitar solo right in the middle. After her is where we would find her inclination for reggae with light tints in “So Lonely”. Also just after “Roxanne”, one of The Police’s best-known songs, we find “Hole in My Life”, a song that, with much less subtlety, incorporates rhythms and Caribbean style in its verses.

A year later, The Police would release Reggatta de Blanc (a pseudo-French translation of “white reggae”), to confirm that what they do and will do in their careers is the fusion of two cultures that were found in Sting’s mind . In fact, when asked about the cultural appropriation of reggae in his music in an interview for The Breakfst Club in 2018, he said that for him what he did was not appropriation, but really “it was a tribute to something I love.” In this album from 79, The Police incorporates reggae with much more force in “Bring On The Night” and “Walking On The Moon”, but always making clear its British origins in “Message In A Bottle”.

The Police would continue for two more years putting Caribbean rhythms in the ears of the world with Zenyattà Mondatta and Ghost in the Machine along with Marley from her adoptive Ingaterra. These albums sold millions of combined copies worldwide and that was how they also promoted reggae as few artists did at the time. In 1983 the British would release Synchronicity, their latest album from those distant times, putting to their name one more success called “Every Breath You Take” and the occasional glimpse of reggae hidden in its sound.

35 years later and against all odds, The Police would return with a new album called Flexible Strategies to confirm that they always were and have been a punk band influenced by different cultures. And even though it seemed that those 35 made The Police forget that the sound created in Jamaica is a fundamental part of the music with which they conquered millions of people, history will never forget what they also did for reggae.