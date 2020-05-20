Located in Virginia, near Washington D.C., it is one of the most recognizable buildings in the world, since it is the headquarters of the United States Department of Defense, that’s right, we are talking about the Pentagon.

But the Pentagon also has one of the most unique shapes ever assigned to an office building.

So how did it come to be like this?

The plan for a new headquarters for what was then called the War Department began in 1941, when the nation nervously observed the aggressive movements of Adolf Hitler in Europe, and the federal workforce in Washington, DC was growing as the United States prepared for war.

The 24,000 War Department employees were spread across 17 buildings in the District of Columbia, according to Steve Vogel, a Washington Post reporter and author of the 2008 book, The Pentagon, A History.

Under pressure from Congress to find a more permanent office space for the growing department, the military turned to the chief of the Army Construction Division, Brig. General Brehon Burke Somervell.

He, in turn, commissioned the chief of the design section, Lt. Col. Hugh J. Casey, to create a building to suit a five-sided parcel that had been bought in a hurry just below the Arlington National Cemetery, on the Virginia side of the Potomac River, almost adjacent to the current site.

General Brehon Burke Somervell. Photo: United States Army Signal Corps.

The architects and designers devised a unique pentagonal plan for the building that would maximize the strange dimensions of the site and fit to the expanse of land.

Each of the five “wedges” would have several concentric rings of office space, linked together through hallways. A patio would sit in the center of the complex.

But after a pitched battle with conservationists, who were concerned that the building would block panoramic views of Washington from the cemetery, the president Franklin D. Roosevelt decided that the new headquarters should be erected on the current site, almost a half mile to the south, which is at the foot of Virginia on the side of the 14th Street bridge over the Potomac.

The new location was chosen in part because a poor neighborhood, known as “Hell’s Bottom,” could move quickly. The government finally relocated to the occupants to make way for the Pentagon.

The Pentagon faces northeast, with the Potomac River and the Washington Monument in the background. Photo: Sgt. Ken Hammond, U.S. Air Force.

Form benefits

Finally, The new parcel of land did not have the same limitations as the previous five-sided site, but the architects stuck to the original pentagonal plan, noting the many advantages of the design.

“It would allow easier access from one part of the building to another than could be achieved with a more conventional square or rectangular design,” said Erin R. Mahan, chief historian in the Office of the Secretary of Defense.

Also, the shape created shorter distances to travel within the building: 30 to 50 percent shorter than they would be inside a rectangle, the architects calculated.

Essentially, it had the geometric benefits of a circle, in terms of shortening the distances within the building, but it had straight sides, which meant it was easier to build than a round building, Vogel explained.

On the other hand, General Somervell wanted a headquarters with offices for 40,000 people. In order not to obstruct views of the city across the Potomac River, the structure could not be more than four stories high.

He also wanted something that would require very little steel in construction, according to Vogel, because that precious material was necessary for weapons and ships.

The pentagonal shape could satisfy all those demands in the most efficient way possible.

But the five-sided plan still had its detractors, especially from members of the United States Fine Arts Commission, a quasi-governmental body that intervened in design throughout the capital city, he explains. Live Science.

A member of the Commission argued to Roosevelt that not only was the building ugly, but it would be a major target for bombardment. In the end, the president said he preferred the shape because of its uniqueness, and he gave the go-ahead.

In January 1943, after 17 months of construction, the Pentagon was completed. At approximately 6.4 million square feet, it is still today the largest low-rise office building in the world.

