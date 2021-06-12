Why is the Nürburgring known as the “Green Hell”?

In the small town of Nürburg, Germany, hidden deep in the forests of the Eifel Mountains, is the legendary circuit dubbed Nurburgring, aka the “Green Hell”. It is an iconic track, with blind corners everywhere and some slopes that, to say the least, you have to have great respect for. In fact, it is possible that we are facing the route with the most dangers currently active; a racetrack whose infamous reputation precedes its name.

Converted into a kind of sacred destination for drivers, both professionals and amateurs, those who make a pilgrimage to the small German city are aware – or at least should – of the risks that are assumed once they are on the track. Since its construction in 1927, the “Ring” has tragically claimed the lives of just under 70 motorsport heroes. It is a place that many have heard of and seen, and if you like cars, a visit in life is a must.

The “Green Hell”, or as the Germans call it, “Grüne Hölle”, is a relentless track that carries with it an incredible automotive history that continues to expand every year. A closer look at the track reveals three things that make it a challenge for even the most skilled drivers: steep elevation changes, blind curves, and lack of areas to safely retreat. This is why the Nürbingring deserves its nickname and its qualification as “the most dangerous circuit in the world”.

Initially, the circuit was designed around the old castle of the city that gives its name to the track. This was, in fact, two sections joined. The biggest was Nordschleife, with 22.8 kilometers, and connected to its southernmost point was Südschleife, 7.5 km long. This meant that the circuit could be adapted to all the variety of motorsports, but also both tracks could be used together, creating a huge track of 28.3 km as a whole, with a width of between 6.7 and 9 meters.

The track was designed to show what the best German engineering in the motor world was capable of and the talent of its pilots. At that time, Germany did not have a dedicated motorsport facility. The whole “Gesamtstrecke” or complete track, consisted of 174 curves (before the 1971 changes). From the first moment, the layout demanded good hands. Because it was – and still is – narrow and without condescension, with up to 300 m elevation changes in a lap.

Juan Manual Fangio at the German GP (1957)

But not only was it a race track, it served as a public toll road at night and on weekends. As such, Nürburgring linked four small towns around the Eifel region and therefore it was used as a way home for some people. However, 1929 was the last year that the full layout was used at major events; the future German Grand Prix would take place on the Nordschleife, while motorcycles and minor competitions used Südschleife.

After WWII, the Nordschleife again became the home of Formula 1 in the country. The races went on until late 1960s, when the track was getting extremely dangerous for the latest generation of single-seaters. With the development of cars and their increasing racing capabilities, the track was getting more and more dangerous. Imagine driving in a coffin with more than 500 HP passing at almost 300 km / h skimming the trees.

Jackie Stewart at the German GP (1958)

The legendary Jackie stewart, a top-flight pilot between 1965 and 1973, renamed the track as “Green Hell”, a nickname that he maintains to this day. After a death and the unfortunate accident of Niki Lauda in 1976, many of the drivers wanted to boycott the Nürburgring unless major changes were made. Such changes were impossible in such a short time, so the German GP moved to the Hockenheimring until 2008 on a discontinued basis (except in 1985 and 2007).

The Nürburgring built a new grand prix circuit in 1984, which replaced the abandoned Sudschelife. And it works to this day. From March to November of each year, for example, the touristenfahrten season or “tourist walks.” Fans from all over the world flock to the various hotels and inns in the Nürburg area to make lap after lap, where normal traffic rules apply, (such as passing left and turning right to let pass others).

Opel Astra GSI16V (24 Hours of Nürburgring 2001)

It must also be said that some still do not know it and the track is slippery when wet. Another thing to keep in mind is that a few times a year the track turns into the craziest festival you can attend as a car enthusiast. The 24 Hours of Nürburgring it’s an endurance touring car race around the track like no other. It is a special place and the only one of its kind. As much as you search, you will not find anything like it throughout the globe, with its advantages and disadvantages.

On the other hand, many manufacturers use the Nürburgring to test and improve their models, and they have been doing it for many, many years. That is why it is not uncommon to see prototypes and test cars being pushed to the limit by the asphalt of the track and the area. Think of a Nordschleife lap time as almost a new section on the spec sheet of any production sports car now, and it’s actually widely recognized as one of the most comprehensive test tracks for new vehicles.

Really, it’s a crazy place. But the context is key, Germany has highways without speed restrictions – only in some sections – so the madness is only relative. If you have any interest in cars and driving, this place should be on your bucket list. Because although it is nicknamed the “Green Hell”, the Nürburgring is a safer space, and those who travel it become more and more familiar with its structure. Not a place to go in spades, but certainly you can have fun with some confidence.